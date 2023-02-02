WASHINGTON (WSFA) - A Selma family will be special guests of Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell at President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address. Thomas and Annie Curry lost their home of 50 years after an EF-2 tornado hit Selma on Jan. 12. The couple, married for 60 years, have five children along with seven grandchildren, according to a release from Sewell. The congresswoman’s office said Thomas served more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, while Annie spent over two decades as an educator.

