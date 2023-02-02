Body found after mobile home fire extinguished in Macoupin County

MT. OLIVE, Ill. – Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in rural Macoupin County, Illinois, made a gruesome discovery after extinguishing the blaze.

According to Fire Chief Donnie A Nowell, Mt. Olive Fire Protection District, first responders in Macoupin County were alerted to a fire on Washer Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a mobile home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Mt. Olive and the Unit 7 Fire Protection District coordinated efforts to get the blaze under control and eventually put the fire out.

Firefighters searched the premises afterward and found a body in the residence.

The victim has not been identified, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

