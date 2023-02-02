If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly brought back the classic Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, sizes for the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair, the sneaker is releasing again soon. Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is returning to retailers before month’s end. As the name of the style suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for NBA...

4 DAYS AGO