Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Alabama 5-star’s reaction to Kevin Steele return will hype up fans
Kevin Steele is returning to Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, and it’s got Alabama football 5-star Yhonzae Pierre all excited (via Joseph Hastings of On3 Sports). “Being back for the Tide, he’s going to make a statement,” Pierre said about Steele coming back to be the...
Kadarius Toney’s strong statement on his Super Bowl 57 injury status
Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs during the 2022 season, has had yet another season with lingering injuries. But with the Super Bowl just days away, he makes it clear that he plans to take the field.
AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire
On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Judon drops truth bomb on Mac Jones’ future with Patriots
While Matthew Judon is living it up at the Pro Bowl for the second straight season representing the New England Patriots, he wasn’t joined by Mac Jones this season. After a strong rookie campaign, Jones struggled mightily in 2022, and will now face an offseason of many questions after an unsuccessful sophomore campaign in the NFL.
Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie
Tom Brady broke the internet on Monday with a bonkers mirror selfie of him flaunting a pair of signature underwear from his BRADY brand. And later that night, reporters hilariously asked Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce at Super Bowl media availability if he’d buy a pair of the boxers. Kelce admitted he […] The post Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch
Heading into the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is dealing with several injuries. This includes both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. But following a recent update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it appears that the unit could be trending in the right direction for the big game. During the Chiefs […] The post JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed drops massive Super Bowl injury update
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Sneed appears to be on the come up. Sneed cleared the concussion protocol on Monday,...
NFL rumors: Giants fans will love this Saquon Barkley free agency update
The New York Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley both being free agents. As of right now, it seems that the Giants are focusing on signing Barkley to a long-term contract, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. “The belief is the […] The post NFL rumors: Giants fans will love this Saquon Barkley free agency update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of
Robert Kraft’s quest to make sure that Tom Brady retires with the New England Patriots continued on Tuesday. The Patriots owner shared a positive update though for those hoping that Brady ends up signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team. Kraft told NBC 10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson that the team […] The post Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton adds former Saints player, Super Bowl champ to coaching staff
When a new head coach is brought into a franchise, the changes are swift and certain. This is no different with the Denver Broncos, who acquired Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. In general, the Broncos brought Payton in to upgrade the culture, but for specifics, the offensive line needs a […] The post Sean Payton adds former Saints player, Super Bowl champ to coaching staff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
L’Jarius Sneed’s 1-word response when asked if he would ‘shadow’ Eagles WRs in Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC despite relying on one of the youngest groups of cornerbacks in football. L’Jarius Sneed is his position’s elder statesman in Kansas City, enjoying a breakout campaign in his third NFL season at age 25. The Chiefs’ three other main cornerbacks are all rookies, none older than 24. Only Trent McDuffie, the team’s first-round pick in April, had the pre-draft pedigree of an impact player, too. Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, both of whom picked off Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game, were selected in the fourth and seven rounds, respectively.
James Bradberry’s true feelings on potential return to Giants in free agency after Super Bowl
The door for a potential reunion with the New York Giants is open if you ask Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The 29-year-old defensive back, who is currently preparing with his team for Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, said that is possible that after this season, he will be back in Giants […] The post James Bradberry’s true feelings on potential return to Giants in free agency after Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes
Joseph Ossai became the center of attention during the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. During the final seconds of the game, the Cincy linebacker got a costly penalty trying to shove Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The penalty moved the line of scrimmage enough for Harrison Butker to nail a game-winning field […] The post NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos
There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the […] The post 1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Andrews speaks on Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens
Heading into the offseason, star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still yet to agree to a new deal. But like many around the Ravens facility, tight end Mark Andrews is pushing Jackson to return in 2023. During an appearance on Up & Adams, Mark Andrews spoke with Kay Adams about his star […] The post Mark Andrews speaks on Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos HC Sean Payton takes subtle dig at Saints with CJ Gardner-Johnson-Eagles trade take
The Denver Broncos have introduced head coach Sean Payton, ushering in a new era for the franchise. Payton is focused on his future, but also took some time to talk about his past. Payton spoke about his former team, the New Orleans Saints, on Monday. In particular, he spoke about their decision to trade one […] The post Broncos HC Sean Payton takes subtle dig at Saints with CJ Gardner-Johnson-Eagles trade take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0