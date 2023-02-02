ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama AG: Inmate didn’t suffer in aborted lethal injection

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama attorney general argued an inmate did not suffer unconstitutionally during an aborted lethal injection last year. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Kenneth Eugene Smith seeking to prevent the state from making a second attempt to put him to death.
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate has passed a bill requiring teachers to alert parents in most circumstances before calling a student by a different name or pronoun. Sponsors say the bill is needed to keep parents informed about what their children are being taught in...
What’s Right With Our Schools: Chattanooga Valley Middle Robotics

FLINTSTONE, Ga. (WDEF) – When it comes to learning, reading, writing and arithmetic are the traditional three “R”s, but Chattanooga Valley Middle School has added a fourth, robotics. Four of its teams have qualified for statewide competition. That kind of excellence is a futuristic example of what’s right with our schools.
Local Politicians React to Lee’s State of the State

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gave his annual State of the State address last night in Nashville. Governor Lee just started his second term as Tennessee Governor after his landslide re-election and celebrated this fact during his speech. Gov. Lee proclaimed, “I say with great pride...
