ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Clever new uses for common kitchen gadgets

From making hash browns in a waffle maker to using a wire rack to dice avocado and a pasta strainer to soften butter, Buzzfeed.com’s food editor Ross Yoder shares ways to use kitchen tools in ways you’ve never thought of before.Feb. 6, 2023.
thespruce.com

Introducing "Blates": The Bowl-Plate Combo That Is Taking Over TikTok

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It’s a bowl, it’s a plate, it’s a blate—a perfect combination with more uses than we can count. If you don't own any blates, your dinnerware collection is not complete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy