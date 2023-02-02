Read full article on original website
NEWPORT, Minnesota — A 37-year-old man has been charged after a man was found dead inside an SUV Monday in the Newport Transit Center parking lot. Sylvester T. Jones was arrested Monday evening after his cousin was found just before 11 a.m. inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who has been identified as 39-year-old Terrell E. McIntyre, was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
CHASKA, Minn. — An 18-year-old St. Paul woman is charged with murder after prosecutors say she shot her boyfriend in the head following a night of arguing. Carver County authorities say Vanessa Sanchez Lopez killed her 17-year-old boyfriend, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Manuel Ernesto Bernal Jurado, as the two sat in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in Chanhassen. Sanchez Lopez then drove to Fairview Southdale Hospital at a high rate of speed, triggering a police pursuit that ended at the hospital. There, officers discovered Jurado in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and a Kel-Tec semi-automatic handgun inside the car.
MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another. April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a...
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after apparently being shot while driving near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden early Monday. Minneapolis police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads responded to the intersection of Hennepin Ave. S and Vineland Place around 1:15 a.m. on reports of a vehicle crash. Responding officers spoke with witnesses on the scene who told them someone had been shot.
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. -- A 36-year-old Eagle Lake woman faces multiple charges after allegedly hitting a man in the back of the head with "a whole chicken," according to a criminal complaint filed last week.According to the city's police department, officers were dispatched to a home Wednesday evening after someone called 911 and said he was in need of assistance. Dispatchers heard loud yelling on the background.When they arrived, officers attempted to arrest Natalie Elizabeth Bruemmer, who was staying at the residence but had a body-only warrant out of Brown County.The victim, the complaint says, told officers that Bruemmer began hitting him and spitting in his face while he was driving home from the bar. And once they got home, she allegedly "hit him with a whole chicken in the back of his head." Officers noted that he "still had some chicken residue in his hair."As officers attempted to arrest Bruemmer, she allegedly became aggressive and pulled her hands away when police attempted to handcuff her. She also allegedly kicked her legs around, the complaint says.Records show Bruemmer has pending domestic assault charges from an earlier alleged assault of the same man.
MINNEAPOLIS — The plastic gate blocking the bike path inside Lake Minnetonka Regional Park was shattered into pieces, apparently driven through by a vehicle on the day 6-year-old Eli Hart was found dead inside his mother's truck. That was one of several locations Julissa Thaler's car was tracked as...
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
The woman has pending charges for a previous domestic assault.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. The charges say the suspect, 18-year-old Vanessa Lopez, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Maxima in a driveway of a home in Chanhassen when she pointed a gun at her boyfriend in the passenger seat and pulled the trigger.
Police say a woman was arrested for a knife threat and assault on Sunday evening in North Mankato. Jaclyn Baker, 38, was taken into custody where she awaits charges in the matter. Baker is currently listed on the Blue Earth County Jail roster on charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. — A multicity law enforcement chase of carjacking suspects this week in Ramsey County has a four-legged postscript. The Sheriff's Office says a pit bull puppy was thrown Monday night from a pickup truck that was being pursued, and he shivered for hours in subzero weather until deputies rescued him from a snowy freeway embankment the next morning.
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
One person is dead and 11 more have been injured in a shooting in southwest Minneapolis, police confirmed early Sunday. The incident took place around 12:37 a.m. local time in the 2900 block of Hennepin Ave, the Minneapolis Police Department said. According to their preliminary investigation, “individuals on foot” started shooting in the area, causing … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
EAST BETHEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were hurt in a home that was under construction after it exploded Monday morning in East Bethel, Minnesota. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an apparent explosion on the 2800 block of Viking Boulevard Northeast around 8:25 a.m., Lt. Bill Jacobson said.
BUFFALO, Minn. (FOX9) - Bloomington police discovered three men shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide, and now the family of Dominick Dahmen, 25, and Dale Dahmen, 55, a father and son who died in that shooting, are opening up about what has been taken from them. For almost 44...
