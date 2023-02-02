ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bushkill, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Man, truck driver in altercation before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot, DA says

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot. A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot inside crashed truck on Pa. road: police

A shooting Bethlehem police are investigating involves a wounded man found in a crashed truck on Route 412, and investigators are looking for witnesses. City police said they were called at 4:09 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the 1100 block of Hellertown Road/Route 412. The scene was just past the Turkey Hill gas station and Wendy’s, near the interchange with Interstate 78.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store

Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police uncover theft ring at Pa. crash site: report

A large theft ring was uncovered while Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a crash in the Poconos, according to a report from WBRE/WYOU. The unexpected discovery began when state police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, in the early morning of Jan. 27, where police arrested Brian McBride, 35, for driving under the influence of marijuana.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Teen charged after threating to shoot teachers

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A high school student is facing charges in Monroe County after allegedly threatening to shoot his teachers. According to police, the 14-year-old made threatening statements during class at Pleasant Valley High School late last week. The threats were reported to administrators. Officers say the teenager admits...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WBRE

Man accused of robbing Scranton business over $26K

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested for robbing a business of over $26,000 when he threatened an employee at knifepoint in Scranton, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, in early February officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman, 85, dies after Schuylkill County crash

WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A woman died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday. Ruth Bressler, 85, was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. She died of injuries sustained in a three-car...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say

A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

