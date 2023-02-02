Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
New and Gently-Used Prom Dresses Needed for Distribution to Teens in NeedProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Evensong to be Presented in FebruaryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Workshop Explains Impact of Childhood Trauma on DevelopmentProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Man, truck driver in altercation before fatal hit-and-run in McDonald's lot, DA says
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - Investigators in Bucks County released surveillance photos in a fatal hit-and-run crash in a McDonald's parking lot. A man and a pickup truck driver were involved in a "brief altercation" around 4 p.m. Sunday in the McDonald's parking lot at 7700 Bristol Pike near Levittown, in Bristol Township, said county District Attorney Matt Weintraub during a news conference Monday.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dies in Crash With Truck Along Road Separating Bucks, Montgomery Counties
A 19-year-old man died in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning. The wreck just after 5 a.m. closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area into the early afternoon, Horsham Township police said.
Man found shot inside crashed truck on Pa. road: police
A shooting Bethlehem police are investigating involves a wounded man found in a crashed truck on Route 412, and investigators are looking for witnesses. City police said they were called at 4:09 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the 1100 block of Hellertown Road/Route 412. The scene was just past the Turkey Hill gas station and Wendy’s, near the interchange with Interstate 78.
Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store
Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
Parents' Nightmare: Body Of Missing Son, 21, Found At Foot Of Palisades After They Trace Phone
The parents of a missing 21-year-old Somerset County man tracked his cellphone to the Palisades overlooking the Hudson River, where they found his backpack -- and responders eventually recovered his body, authorities said. The concerned Franklin Township parents called Palisades Interstate Parkway police on Saturday, Feb. 4, and told them...
Police uncover theft ring at Pa. crash site: report
A large theft ring was uncovered while Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a crash in the Poconos, according to a report from WBRE/WYOU. The unexpected discovery began when state police responded to a crash on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, in the early morning of Jan. 27, where police arrested Brian McBride, 35, for driving under the influence of marijuana.
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Pa. McDonald’s parking lot: reports
A man was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County, according to stories from NBC10 and 6ABC. The incident occurred at 4 p.m. Sunday at a McDonald’s restaurant located along the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. The...
Dealer sold fentanyl from apartment next to Easton firehouse, cops say
A former Phillipsburg man is accused of selling fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine out of an Easton apartment next door to the city’s central fire station off Northampton Street. Easton police vice and special operations raided an apartment a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Northampton...
Boy, 9, missing in Bethlehem is found, police say (UPDATE)
Bethlehem police Tuesday night asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 9-year-old boy from West Bethlehem, then said he’d been found. The boy is diagnosed with autism, police said in requesting assistance via the department’s Facebook page. Police had asked anyone with information on his...
Police: Teen charged after threating to shoot teachers
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A high school student is facing charges in Monroe County after allegedly threatening to shoot his teachers. According to police, the 14-year-old made threatening statements during class at Pleasant Valley High School late last week. The threats were reported to administrators. Officers say the teenager admits...
Bethlehem Township man found not guilty of murder in shotgun killing
A Northampton County jury acquitted a 36-year-old Bethlehem Township man of all charges for killing his neighbor with a shotgun. Joshua Leone sobbed as jurors read their verdict Tuesday, finding him not guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter on Tuesday just after noon. Defense attorney Robert Goldman said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
Man accused of robbing Scranton business over $26K
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested for robbing a business of over $26,000 when he threatened an employee at knifepoint in Scranton, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, in early February officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 85, dies after Schuylkill County crash
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A woman died after a crash in Schuylkill County on Saturday. Ruth Bressler, 85, was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. She died of injuries sustained in a three-car...
Man shot during Allentown brawl, cops say
A man was shot Sunday evening after a fight broke out between two groups along South Lumber Street in Allentown, city police said. Police said the incident involving all males happened in the 2100 block of South Lumber Street. A man with a gunshot wound walked into an area hospital around 8 p.m., according to police.
Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced
The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other f…
Man wanted on drug and weapons charges is arrested for meth and firearms, Bethlehem cops say
A Bethlehem man faces new firearm and drug charges after being taken into custody on a warrant for similar charges, city police say. Constantine Glicas, 42, was wanted and apprehended Monday in the 500 block of East Broad Street in Bethlehem by city police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to police.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0