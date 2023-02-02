4 Questions ‘You’ Fans Need Answered in Season 4

*Warning: Major season three spoilers ahead*

Before the first part of You season four premieres on Netflix (pssst: It comes out on February 9 ), fans have been hoping (no, praying ) that their burning questions are about to be answered once and for all.

Keep scrolling to see four questions fans want answered when You season 4 premieres.

Penn Badgley Is Filming ‘You’ Season 4 in London (& Apparently Has a New Look)

1. Could Love Quinn Still Be Alive?

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Let’s take a trip back to the You season three finale, shall we? Toward the end of the episode, fans may recall Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley ) kills his wife Love ( Victoria Pedretti ) to save himself and cover his tracks. Oh, and Joe sets their house ablaze with her body still inside. In a handwritten letter, he frames Love for all the murders committed in Madre Linda and *cuts off his toes and puts them in a pie* to make it look like she killed him.

But, many fans can’t help but wonder: Could Love still be alive? Now, stay with us. What if she survived the fire and found a way to escape? Since the season three finale, fans have been speculating about Love’s fate. And the idea of her secretly being alive (and Joe’s new stalker ?) is not that hard to believe. Remember when Joe’s ex-girlfriend Candace Stone (who returned in season two) came out of hiding after he tried to kill her? So, it could happen again with Love…right?

2. Will Marienne Be the One to Expose Joe?

Courtesy of Netflix

In a shocking turn of events, Joe catches a plane across the pond and takes on a new identity. Why? He travels to Paris in hopes of finding his “new” love, Marienne Bellamy (played by Tati Gabrielle ), who always dreamed of returning to the city one day. And, as a man who will do anything for the woman he loves, Joe is determined to find her and reunite. In season three, a steamy romance brews between them, and Joe starts having an affair with Marienne. But, after Joe murders her abusive ex-boyfriend Ryan, Marienne takes that as an opportunity to leave Madre Linda and start a new life with her daughter, Juliette.

Considering Marienne knows what kind of person Joe is, fans have started to wonder if she will be the one to expose him for all of his crimes. For example, in the season four trailer , we see Marienne finally confront Joe about his past. “You’re a murderer, Joe,” she says. But, he’s in complete denial. “You’re wrong about me,” he replies.

So, could Marienne be the one to make Joe ( finally! ) pay for his crimes? Fans need to know.

3. Dearest Cupid, Will Joe Find Love Again?

Courtesy of Netflix

Almost every season, we see Joe with a new love interest. Honestly, the phrase, “Out with the old, in with the new,” should be his personal motto at this point. But, since Marienne knows his darkest secret, it seems highly unlikely that they’ll rekindle any sort of romance. So, does this mean Joe will fall in love with someone else?

Well, love is always in the cards, for Joe anyway. Meet Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), the latest woman to become the center of Joe’s obsession. In the official trailer, Joe Goldberg Professor Jonathan Moore becomes infatuated with Kate and resorts back to his old ways (i.e. peeking through her window and fantasizing about her). Our guess? This is not going to end well.

4. Will Joe Be Killed Himself?

Courtesy of Netflix

The biggest question we’ve all been asking ourselves throughout this entire series involves whether or not Joe will be caught. Since the very beginning, Joe has done everything to evade the law. And after moving to Europe and taking on a new identity, Joe seems to still be in the clear. That is, until he receives a mysterious message from an anonymous person, threatening to expose his secrets. Is someone out to put a stop to Joe’s murderous ways...for good?!

Mark your calendars, You fans: The first part of season four will premiere on Netflix on February 9, while the second half will debut on March 10.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here .

‘You’ Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date & More Details