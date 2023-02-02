Read full article on original website
Sacramento, CA — Reversing an original plan, California school kids will not have to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to attend classes. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the directive in 2021, but it has not been implemented. It was set to take effect later this year. The Associated Press reports that state health officials are no longer planning to push it forward.
