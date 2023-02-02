Read full article on original website
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
Bath & Body Works to open another store in Cumberland County
Bath & Body Works plans to open another store in Cumberland County. The retailer leased space at the Carlisle Crossing Shopping Center at 299 Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township, according to Bennett Williams Commercial, the real estate company that handles leasing for the shopping center. It’s not clear when...
Discount retailer won’t open in former Kmart; leases former Bon-Ton space
A discount retailer based in northern Dauphin County had plans to expand into Cumberland County. But, the owners of Flea Flickers announced on a video on its Facebook page last week that their plans to open a store in a 22,000-square-foot space in part of a former Kmart location at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township didn’t work out.
‘Not miniature adults’: Penn State Health marks anniversary of hospital designed around children
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital near Hershey, one of the rare, stand-alone children’s hospitals not located in a big city. Construction of a six-floor, 72-bed facility, with an eventual cost of $207 million, began in 2009.
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
Coffee & Chocolate Trail in central Pa. offers sweet treats at 16 places
A sweet new trail runs through Cumberland County. The new Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail highlights more than a dozen chocolate and coffee shops throughout the region.
peninsulachronicle.com
York County Shopping Center Recently Sold For More Than $8 Million
YORK-A shopping center in York County was sold in the fall of 2022 for more than $8 million. According to county records, the Heritage Square Shopping Center on George Washington Memorial Highway was sold on November 15, 2022 for $8,100,000. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a...
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers at Golf Course Road and Meadow View Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
Motel 6 Fire Sparked By Manager's Mobile Home In Mechanicsburg: Authorities (VIDEO)
A fire that riped through more than half of a central Pennsylvania Motel 6 is now know to have been caused by a fire in the manager's mobile home, authorities announced on Monday, Feb. 6. The manager noticed the smoke and called 911 on Friday, Feb. 3 around 6:45 p.m.,...
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
Blaze that consumed Cumberland County motel started in manager’s mobile home: fire chief
A fire that destroyed half of a Cumberland County motel in freezing temperatures Friday night started in the manager’s mobile home attached to the building, fire officials said Monday. Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said the mobile home, positioned about six feet from the back of...
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
New owners take over longtime Dauphin County neighborhood bar and restaurant
The Wharf Bar & Grill in Swatara Township has transitioned to new owners. Partners Son Nguyen and Miro Gojmerac recently purchased the restaurant, which has been a mainstay at 6852 Derry St. for more than 45 years.
echo-pilot.com
Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County
A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
WGAL
Fatal Fire Overnight in York County
The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud
SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
