Mechanicsburg, PA

abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

York County Shopping Center Recently Sold For More Than $8 Million

YORK-A shopping center in York County was sold in the fall of 2022 for more than $8 million. According to county records, the Heritage Square Shopping Center on George Washington Memorial Highway was sold on November 15, 2022 for $8,100,000. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years

A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need

YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fatal Fire Overnight in York County

The coroner has been called to the scene of an overnight fire in Fairview Township, York County. Firefighters responded to the scene on the 300 block of Thorley Road around 1:15 A.M.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud

SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
