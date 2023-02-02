Read full article on original website
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Give the Texans a Call
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
247Sports
2023 Packers Mock Draft Monday 5.0
Another week, another Rodgers trade scenario. This time I flip Rodgers and a third-round pick for Raiders TE Darren Waller, and their top two picks for the next two seasons. Waller and Musgrave would give the Packers passing offense an element that it hasn't had since the days of Keith Jackson and Mark Chmura. Yes, this appears like a #Score100 draft, yet two top-15 picks are burned on defense. I'll take the two Tank Dell / Marvin Mims lotto tickets. Wilson and Gonzalez are yet another infusion of high-end talent for Joe Barry's defense.
Golf Digest
Keith Mitchell seemed legitimately pissed over Aaron Rodgers' 'crap' handicap
If you were waiting for the laugh track to kick in after Keith Mitchell commented on Aaron Rodgers' "crap" handicap at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it never came. There was no ba dum, bump. No bursting out in laughter from the media on hand. We know this because there...
Video: Things Getting Very Heated On 'First Take' This Morning
Things got a bit tense during Monday morning's edition of First Take. Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams were getting into it as they were discussing the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade that went down on Sunday. Smith asked Williams if he was finished talking which led Williams to fire back ...
“He was the master at playing defense” - Kevin Durant reveals the toughest defender he ever faced
Kevin Durant has faced many great defenders throughout his career, but Tony Allen is the one that gave him the most trouble
NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury
So much for the theory that the new Pro Bowl Games flag football and skills competitions format would protect players from injury. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett is believed to have suffered a dislocated toe in the Pro Bowl Games. #Browns star DE Myles Garrett is Read more... The post NFL fans bash Pro Bowl Games after Myles Garrett injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Most memorable off-the-field Super Bowl moments
For all the tradition surrounding the Super Bowl, it always manages to provide a number of surprises not even organizers could have predicted. Sometimes these moments are so memorable, they become more defining than the game itself. As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off in...
Could Keenan Allen entice Bears if Chargers cut him?
The Chicago Bears are entering the offseason flush with salary cap room, but the Los Angeles Chargers are in the opposite situation, and tough decisions in the City of Angels could benefit the Monsters of the Midway. According to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers are...
5 Bears draft prospects who impressed at Senior Bowl
Game tape will always be the most important aspect when evaluating players in the draft, but we already know that Bears GM Ryan Poles also highly values Senior Bowl performances. Last year, the Bears drafted four players who participated in the Senior Bowl: Braxton Jones, Velus Jones Jr., Dominique Robinson, Ja’Tyre Carter. They also claimed Sterling Weatherford off waivers after the Colts cut him to trim their roster to 53 players. This year, Poles and his staff may lean on the Senior Bowl even more, since they’ll have unique intel from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who acted as a head coach during the game. If so, here are five names to keep an eye on, after impressive showings throughout the week of practices and the game itself.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Free Agents and Top Draft Picks Line Up Nicely with Bears' Needs
The needs of the Chicago bears are many and well-chronicled. They include interior defensive line help, an edge pass rusher, a linebacker or two, help on the offensive line and a number one WR. They will also have to do something at RB, even if it's just resigning David Montgomery. Fortunately for them, their needs and the available talent match up pretty well. Having your QB in place is a huge help. Let's look at the available talent.
Richard Sherman Rips Proposed NFL Rule Change
Richard Sherman is not happy about a potential NFL rule change that might take effect this offseason. After NFL chief medical officer Allan Sills said the league will review whether or not to ban the hip-drop tackle this offseason, Sherman took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the suggestion.
Why did the Super Bowl logo design stay the same for so long?
The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting events on the sports calendar. Between pregame theatrics, a headlining halftime show and, of course, a championship NFL game, there’s something for just about everybody to look forward to on Super Bowl Sunday. For a decade-long stretch, however, one aspect...
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like
Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. ESPN's Matt Miller dropped his latest mock draft, and in it he has the Indianapolis Colts trading up for the Bears' No. 1 pick. In return, Miller has the Bears getting the Colts' No. 4, No. 35 picks, a fourth-rounder and a third-rounder in 2024.
