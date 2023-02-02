ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri named Sheriff of the Year

By Natalie Weber
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ov1Lg_0kaQqs4r00
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was recognized this week as the 2022 Sheriff of the Year for his contributions to law enforcement nationwide. [ Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri was named the 2022 Sandra S. Hutchens Sheriff of the Year by the Major County Sheriffs of America on Wednesday.

Gualtieri was recognized for his impact on the association and law enforcement nationwide, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Gualtieri has served on the organization’s executive board since 2018. He also previously served as president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association and is currently on its legislative committee. Gualtieri is also chair of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which was formed by the Florida legislature in 2018 to improve school safety after the mass shooting at the school for which it is named.

The Major County Sheriffs of America is an association of law enforcement officials from the 113 largest sheriff’s offices nationwide. Its sheriff of the year award was named for a California sheriff who died of breast cancer in 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Longtime Pasco principal announces superintendent bid

The race to replace retiring Pasco County school superintendent Kurt Browning grew more crowded on Tuesday as longtime principal Chris Dunning announced his bid for the post. Dunning, 50, is principal of Krinn Technical High School, which he helped open in 2018 to replace Ridgewood High School and also ran. He has been a Pasco teacher and administrator for 29 years.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On ‘The Bluest Eye’ ban, Pinellas official doubled down on a mistake | Letters

Pinellas school district faces pushback over its ban of ‘The Bluest Eye’ | Feb. 2. To err is human. We all make mistakes. Hopefully we learn from them and don’t repeat them, as mistakes are educational opportunities. Educators must be role models for this principle; capable administrators in any profession are. But to double down and defend an awful decision that resulted from violating established procedures? I believe that’s what the chief academic officer for Pinellas County Schools did after the district removed Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” from libraries and classrooms. There are procedures in place to protect the integrity of school policies, and this decision diminishes the education of thousands of school children. Is this the example we want to set for Pinellas teachers and students? Is that the behavior taxpayers would knowingly fund? I think not. I think the officer’s failure to acknowledge the mistake and instead to defend it should result in his resignation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas deputy fired after DUI arrest

A Pinellas deputy has been fired after he was arrested for drunk driving Saturday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Cook, 33, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on one count of driving under the influence after he side-swiped a car on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. There were no injuries from the collision.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco deputies and Florida Highway Patrol investigating officer shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating an apparent shootout between officers and at least one suspect in Wesley Chapel Saturday. The sheriff’s office tweeted at about 6 a.m. that it was “assisting” with a Florida Highway Patrol “trooper-involved shooting” near Overpass Road and Interstate 75. The agency did not offer any details about the circumstances around the shooting in the tweet, nor had it issued a news release about the incident as of Saturday morning.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough deputies arrest nine people in street racing crackdown

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine people during a crackdown on street racing Saturday. During the nine-hour operation, deputies conducted 158 traffic stops, issued 60 citations and 114 warnings. They also impounded seven cars, five of which will be detained for 30 days, and took possession of five guns, a bulletproof vest and “a large amount of ammunition,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On ‘The Bluest Eye,’ the teens understand what the adults don’t | Letters

I was heartened to read that Palm Harbor University High School students are protesting the recent curriculum ban of Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” Grappling with a wide variety of literary works, including many that dealt with difficult topics, was a hallmark of my experience as a Palm Harbor International Baccalaureate student 20 years ago and inspired my college and graduate school studies in English, music, journalism and cultural criticism. I’m forever grateful for the teachers who taught challenging books that encouraged my intellectual curiosity and nurtured close reading and critical thinking skills. They shaped the course of my life and my career.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police officer arrested on battery charge, placed on leave

Tampa police arrested one of their own officers on a misdemeanor battery charge on Sunday. Officers were called to the New Tampa home of Officer Clarence Javan Nathan for a domestic dispute, according to a department news release. Nathan and a woman got into an argument and Nathan grabbed the woman in a bear hug and pushed her, police said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy