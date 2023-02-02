NFL reacts to scorching-hot Tom Brady take

On Wednesday, Mike Francesa opened himself up to discussion from all corners for his takes on retired NFL great Tom Brady. Brady, who retired from football after 23 seasons (we think, this time) earlier this week, has drawn reactions from everyone, including the famed sports radio legend. Francesa revealed himself to not be one of Brady’s biggest fans on Wednesday.

The First Take account tweeted a quote from Francesa . “[Tom Brady’s] not the best regular season quarterback I’ve ever seen,” he said . “Peyton Manning was. He’s not the best Super Bowl quarterback who ever lived, Joe Montana is. What he is though, is the guy who played the longest and he won the most games.”

Technically speaking, the longtime New York radio voice isn’t wrong about his last sentence. Everything is entirely subjective though. But with that being said, of course, Brady defenders will point out he has more Super Bowl championships than Manning and Montana. And, also, that Brady beat Manning in the postseason on more than one occasion as well, so his regular-season success isn’t as highlighted.

The NFL world reacted to the scorching-hot Tom Brady take even a day after it was dished out. Brady hasn’t responded to it, although we imagine he has bigger things to worry about. So don’t expect him to.

[ First Take ]

