ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bernstein: Bulls should trade DeMar DeRozan as soon as they can

By Bernstein Holmes Show
670 The Score
670 The Score
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTZph_0kaQqhc600

(670 The Score) With the NBA trade deadline looming next Thursday, 670 midday host Dan Bernstein believes the struggling Bulls need to change their course by dealing star forward DeMar DeRozan.

“Trade DeMar DeRozan,” Bernstein said on the Bernstein & Holmes Show on Thursday. “His value is high. His game is retrograde and anachronistic. His game is holding you back. His game may be actively retarding the development of one of your most important players (in 21-year-old forward Patrick Williams). Get what you can while he’s still young enough, has some value, has another year on his contract to keep that value up. Whatever you want to do with (Nikola Vucevic), the most important thing they can do to tell me they see what’s really going on here – trade DeMar DeRozan.

“When the Raptors did it, they won the title the next year. I’m not saying that that’s going to happen here. I’m saying you thank him for what he’s done. It’s been immensely entertaining. He was a great star last year, this year. It’s not out of spite. I just think it’s good business and good basketball.

“It’s more stark than ever. If it’s really affecting the way a coach feels he can do his job, move on now. Let’s move on.”

DeRozan, 33, was averaging 26.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.2 minutes across 47 games entering play Thursday. He was shooting 51.1% from the field, the second-highest mark of his 14-year career. DeRozan is under contract through the 2023-'24 season, when he'll be due $28.6 million.

"You can be a very consistent, player-friendly organization and improve your overall balance sheet asset-wise by trading DeMar DeRozan at this deadline," Bernstein said.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

The Classic Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ Returns This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly brought back the classic Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” on the Nike SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, sizes for the sneaker sold out quickly. For fans who weren’t able to buy a pair, the sneaker is releasing again soon. Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced via the SNKRS release calendar that the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” is returning to retailers before month’s end. As the name of the style suggests, the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” was made for NBA...
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy