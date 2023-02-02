Read full article on original website
Packed House at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero 02.07.2023
A packed house at republican headquarters in Atascadero last night to hear three speakers. A US senate candidate, Paso Robles school board candidate, and Mike Brown of COLAB all spoke. Kenny Enny talked about the state of affairs with the Paso Robles school district. He said academy proficiency has fallen...
Farm News 02.07.2023
A north county winery is celebrating Winefest in Paso Robles with a Drag Brunch. Cass Winery is hosting the Drag Brunch on Sunday May 21st. The drag queens performing include Shuga Cain, Joey Jay, Derrick Barry and Miami Knight. The social media announcement says, ‘Drag yo’self out of bed for...
Paso Robles City Council Meeting 02.07.2023
No Paso Robles city council meeting tonight. The meeting was cancelled. Historically, the meetings were held the first and third Tuesdays, but this is the second consecutive month when that first meeting was cancelled.
Chamber of Commerce 02.06.2023
The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce is preparing for this weekends Gala Dinner and the coronation of Brett Butterfield as Roblan of the Year. CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says the dinner has already sold out. Gina says the chamber has really grown, partly because of the merger with Templeton Chamber of Commerce. Membership is approaching one thousand members.
Rape Sentencing 02.07.2023
A Paso Robles man gets six years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl who became lost after leaving the mid state fair last summer. 26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia spotted the teenage victim wandering in his neighborhood after getting separated from her friends. She was reportedly intoxicated and crying....
