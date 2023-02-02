Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Resurfacing work on Dothan street
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Drivers should expect delays on a Dothan road due to resurfacing work. On Tuesday, February 7, Midsouth Paving will resurface Briarwood Drive, from Fairfield Drive to Denton Road. Drivers should expect delays and use caution when traveling through this area. Stay with WDHN for updates.
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
Downtown Enterprise fundraiser for fire victims
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Jennifer Dignazio along with her parents of Enterprise t-Shirts, Inc. came up with the fundraiser campaign. The proceeds from their sale go to benefit the three small businesses and a historic two-story residence was destroyed by the blaze. As a fellow small business, the family...
Alabama veterinarian shot during horse riding event; witness speaks out
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Rocky Creek Field Trial, a horseback riding competition event where riders can train their bird dogs, is usually held in a quiet remote area but it quickly turned violent this past weekend after a woman was shot in the leg. “We would have...
Samson looking at building a new or remodeling its senior center
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to “Temporarily” relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
ESCC Military and Veterans College, Career, and Apprenticeship Workshop
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—On the ESCC campus, it was a “one-stop” academic and job training shop for active, retired, and former military personnel. The state of Alabama is appropriating funds for each of its 24 community colleges to help those. who are serving, or have served our nation...
Car crash in Barbour Co. kills two after car hits deer
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Barbour County has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.
UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery leads police on chase, gets away, DCSO
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store early Monday morning who got away after a police chase through Dale County. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Tuesday, February 7, a Midland City Police Officer saw the...
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
Officer struck by car in attempt to break-up fighting in street, BPD
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A Blakely officer was struck by a car after attempting to stop multiple people fighting in the street, according to officials. On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., Blakely Police Officers received reports of gunshots in the 700 block of North Main Street in Blakely. A secondary responding officer observed another fight in progress in the 100 Block of Main Street.
Destination Dothan: Short-term rental deadline gets extended; Dothan sees record tourism numbers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has extended the deadline for short-term rentals by a month. From March 4th to April 4th. In October, the Dothan City Commission approved the regulations for short-term rentals, such as the distance of the rentals from each other and prohibiting the rentals from being in certain areas of the city.
Construction officially underway on new athletic facilities at Dothan High School
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Work has officially begun on a project benefitting many Dothan High School athletes. It has been more than a decade since Dothan City Schools has had a groundbreaking event, but Monday the district celebrated the launch of construction on new athletic facilities for the Wolves.
Rivals to meet in Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament championship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Regular season area champions Houston Academy hosted area foes Ashford, Northside Methodist and Providence Christian for the semifinals of the Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament. In game one Providence Christian defeated Ashford 74-60. In game two Houston Academy took down Northside Methodist 64-44.
Feeling a lot like Spring!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be dry and quite warm with lows in the middle 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday has a 10% chance for a couple light showers. Otherwise, we’ll have a few peaks on sunshine mixed in with mostly cloudy skies, and temperatures will climb to the middle and upper 70s. Don’t be surprised if you briefly top out at 80 degrees.
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Geneva Co. crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night single-car crash sends one person to the hospital in serious condition. Crews rushed to the 2100 block of South State Highway 103 in Slocomb to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When they arrived they found a single vehicle...
No state prisoners were released from Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— One sheriff in the Wiregrass doesn’t expect to see any of the newly released prisoners coming back to his county. Over the last week, some 304 state inmates have been released before the end of their sentences. On Tuesday, another 82 are expected to...
Capital murder suspect who was out on bond arrested and charged with robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday morning, Dothan Police arrested a capital murder suspect who was out on bond and charged him with robbery. Police arrested Jamie Townes, who is accused of killing Breunia Jennings in March of 2018. According to jail records, police charged Townes with third-degree robbery....
Enterprise wants feedback for the future of downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The City of Enterprise is wanting community feedback regarding the future of the city’s downtown district in a new survey. The Downtown Overlay District survey, created by the Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors and the Main Street Enterprise Design and Economic Vitality Committees, will be used to make a proposal for the Enterprise City Council.
