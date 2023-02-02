ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
MICHIGAN STATE
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?

Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Most Dangerous Animals in Michigan: Which is #1?

When it comes to Michigan’s most dangerous animals, you can count them on two hands and one foot…but don’t be fooled. ANY animal can be dangerous if provoked…even that cute little fuzzy bunny rabbit you saw scampering across your yard. Michigan's Most Dangerous Animals. Out of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

