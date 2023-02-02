Read full article on original website
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Kelly Clarkson To Make History With NFL Honors Hosting Gig
Kelly Clarkson is clearly comfortable singing in front of a camera and hosting her award-winning daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, but next month, she'll be stepping into another television role and making history in the process. The singer/TV personality has been selected to host the 2023 NFL Honors on NBC.
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Willie Nelson, Martha Stewart And Snoop Dogg Team Up For Hilarious ‘Most Borrowed Lighter’ Pre-Super Bowl Ad
Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are teaming up for a new installment of pre-Super Bowl ads featuring the BIC EZ Reach lighter. Last year, Martha and Snoop starred in a commercial called Pass It, and now, the red headed stranger himself is getting in on the fun. The...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
netflixjunkie.com
When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith
Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan and Son Jack Amid Retirement Announcement
Proud of his family. Tom Brady shared a rare photo of his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and their 15-year-old son, Jack, after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The athlete, 45, posted a series of pictures of his family and friends via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 1, after announcing his retirement in an emotional […]
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
See the Fierce Fashions from the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Check out all the fashion photos and outfits from the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet.
A new hairdo! Her latest workout! Celebrity magazines’ new stars? The Mahomes kids
While her daddy Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another AFC Championship Game, Sterling Skye Mahomes and her new baby brother, Bronze, became media darlings.
Why Jason Kelce Says His Mom Is Rooting for His Brother Travis in the Superbowl
It will be brother vs. brother in Super Bowl 57. So who is the mother of Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce rooting for? According to Jason, it's his younger brother.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Why Ben Affleck Looked ‘Anxious and Bored’ as Jennifer Lopez’s Date to the 2023 Grammys
Fans were quick to notice Ben Affleck seemed less than thrilled to attend the 2023 Grammys with wife Jennifer Lopez. A source exclusively reveals to In Touch why the actor "looked anxious and bored" while sitting in the audience at the awards show. "Ben was on his best behavior as Jen’s date, that’s the only...
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl promise to Cooper Manning
Patrick Mahomes made a promise to Cooper Manning regarding the Super Bowl. Monday marked “Super Bowl Opening Night,” which gave the media an opportunity to speak with members of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes spoke with Manning, who was conducting funny interviews on behalf of FOX. Cooper, the older brother of... The post Patrick Mahomes makes Super Bowl promise to Cooper Manning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
