Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Want to fix WA’s housing crisis? Allow denser development in these single-family areas | Opinion
“Middle housing” is a very mild descriptor for one of the most contentious and significant public policy battles being waged in Olympia. The term refers to duplexes, townhouses and other similar housing types. But the fight is all about our state’s housing crisis, local control of land use and a growing acknowledgment that one of the basic pillars of our growth management approach has failed.
What WA plans for the largest remaining source of lead pollution threatening kids
The EPA says the toxic fuel endangers young children’s health.
Tri-City Herald
As cannabis sales soar in WA, minorities feel boxed out of the windfall
A decade after Washington legalized recreational cannabis, people of color remain locked out of the multibillion-dollar industry, with some calling the state’s new efforts for inclusion a late start to an already finished race. Set up against a backdrop of racial protests that gripped the United States in 2020,...
Road rage gun incident on I-82 south of Tri-Cities leads to chase in WA and OR
A Benton County deputy forced his car to stop.
Tri-City Herald
WA Attorney General’s Office defends use of ‘legislative privilege’ by state lawmakers
The Washington state Attorney General’s Office is contending that state lawmakers can refuse to provide certain records to the public under a legislative privilege exemption, court filings from Monday show. “Defendants are immune from being required to produce certain records under Article II, Section 17 of the Washington Constitution,”...
Tri-City Herald
Seattle mother, daughter announced as State of the Union guests. Here are others attending
The White House released the list of invited guests who will sit in the First Lady’s Box during Tuesday evening’s State of the Union Address. Two of them, a mother and daughter, are from Washington. According to the White House, the more than 20 individuals invited “personify issues...
Comments / 1