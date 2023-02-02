ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

PAWS Chicago welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas

Brace yourselves for an overload of cuteness. PAWS Chicago is welcoming 30 displaced dogs from Texas after Pasadena Animal Shelter was damaged in a tornado. They are all up for adoption. Head to Home Page | PAWS Chicago. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Above-average warmth returns Tuesday, with a shot at 40 on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Unseasonable warmth will make a return Tuesday, along with a good deal of sunshine.Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities expecting a 35-degree high. Winds will be blowing from the west at speeds between 10-15 mph.Temperatures could dip below freezing Tuesday morning, which could create a few slick spots on some side roads.The warmup will also put the metro in position to possibly hit 40 on Wednesday – which would make it the warmest day since Nov. 28, 2022.Temps across the state will be in the mid-to-high 30s. There will be less sun...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy