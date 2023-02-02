ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Kramos, returning core set to lead ISU softball in 2023

Despite a coaching change, Illinois State softball has no plans for an overhaul ahead of the 2023 season as the Redbirds open with the University of South Florida Tournament Thursday in Tampa, Florida. While head coach Melinda Fischer retired after 37 years with the team, her role will be seamlessly...
Roberts' return home blessing for family, ISU track and field

After spending the first semester of her collegiate career at Indiana, Windsor Roberts decided to return home and pole vault for Illinois State. "My expectations did not line up with the reality that was there, which I think was the big issue. And also, not having a visit was not great," Roberts said.
ISU men's tennis swept in doubleheader at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Illinois State men's tennis won just one total match en route to back-to-back 4-0 losses at Arkansas Sunday at Billingsley Tennis Center. The Redbirds were unable to carry over the success from their 6-1 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith as the Razorbacks took control early and never looked back.
CBC contributor Shireen Ahmed to discuss oppression in sports at ISU

Illinois State University will be hosting a guest speaker to discuss racism and misogyny in sports. Shireen Ahmed is the sports senior contributor for CBC. She will deliver her speech “Challenging and Changing the Game: Sports Journalism and Storytelling from an Anti-Oppression Lens” at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Multicultural Center.
ISAC, Hire-A-Redbird to host virtual job information session Wednesday

Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is partnering with Hire-A-Redbird to host a virtual job information session at noon Wednesday. Illinois State University alums who have started their careers as ISACorps Community Outreach Workers will be speaking at the event. ISAC is a state agency aiming to make higher education more...
ISU students, McLean County Board representative advocate for local grocery store in Uptown

Uptown Normal is a staple of the Illinois State University community. The area provides residents and students with options in entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Uptown’s unique architecture, wide sidewalks and its open, inviting aesthetic make it a near-perfect area for car-free living. However, one constant challenge that residents of the Uptown are faced with is a lack of affordable groceries.
Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal

The highly anticipated Night In A Car event for 2023 took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout, bringing together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
