FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ISU men's basketball again looking for bounce-back effort ahead of Bradley matchup
Ahead of Illinois State men's basketball's 79-75 overtime loss to Bradley, the team had suffered its worst loss of the season — a 20-point defeat at the hands of Valparaiso in CEFCU Arena. Saturday, the Redbirds trailed by as many as 25 points before a solid clean-up job from...
Kramos, returning core set to lead ISU softball in 2023
Despite a coaching change, Illinois State softball has no plans for an overhaul ahead of the 2023 season as the Redbirds open with the University of South Florida Tournament Thursday in Tampa, Florida. While head coach Melinda Fischer retired after 37 years with the team, her role will be seamlessly...
Roberts' return home blessing for family, ISU track and field
After spending the first semester of her collegiate career at Indiana, Windsor Roberts decided to return home and pole vault for Illinois State. "My expectations did not line up with the reality that was there, which I think was the big issue. And also, not having a visit was not great," Roberts said.
ISU men's tennis swept in doubleheader at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Illinois State men's tennis won just one total match en route to back-to-back 4-0 losses at Arkansas Sunday at Billingsley Tennis Center. The Redbirds were unable to carry over the success from their 6-1 win over Arkansas-Fort Smith as the Razorbacks took control early and never looked back.
CBC contributor Shireen Ahmed to discuss oppression in sports at ISU
Illinois State University will be hosting a guest speaker to discuss racism and misogyny in sports. Shireen Ahmed is the sports senior contributor for CBC. She will deliver her speech “Challenging and Changing the Game: Sports Journalism and Storytelling from an Anti-Oppression Lens” at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Multicultural Center.
Black Artists League offers ISU students encouragement, belonging in theater, arts
The Black Artists League (BAL) is an Illinois State University registered student organization of artists who aim to uplift and educate others on the history of Black art, its importance and the impact it has on the world. Presidents Terrance Mayfield and Michaela Dennis say that with this club, they...
ISAC, Hire-A-Redbird to host virtual job information session Wednesday
Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is partnering with Hire-A-Redbird to host a virtual job information session at noon Wednesday. Illinois State University alums who have started their careers as ISACorps Community Outreach Workers will be speaking at the event. ISAC is a state agency aiming to make higher education more...
ISU students, McLean County Board representative advocate for local grocery store in Uptown
Uptown Normal is a staple of the Illinois State University community. The area provides residents and students with options in entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Uptown’s unique architecture, wide sidewalks and its open, inviting aesthetic make it a near-perfect area for car-free living. However, one constant challenge that residents of the Uptown are faced with is a lack of affordable groceries.
History and Social Studies Symposium to focus on global conflict and harmony
The McLean County Museum of History, the Regional Office of Education #17 and Illinois State University’s Department of History will be hosting the annual History and Social Studies Symposium. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in parts of the Bone Student Center and...
Night In A Car raises over $150,000 for homeless community in Bloomington-Normal
The highly anticipated Night In A Car event for 2023 took place Saturday night through Sunday morning, concluding another year of support for the Bloomington-Normal homeless community. The event, hosted by Home Sweet Home Ministries, generated a sizeable turnout, bringing together students, service groups and local residents eager to participate.
