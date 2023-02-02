Read full article on original website
EHHS, Local Businesses Partner for Technical Education
February is Careers in Technical Education (CTE) Month, and students at East Haven High School (EHHS) are the first secondary students in the shoreline region to participate in new programming geared towards learning trade and technical skills. Assistant Principal Amy Farotti said the goal of CTE programming is to create...
Roby Values Unity and Sisterhood as Nighthawks Cheerleading Senior Captain
Cheerleading is a sport that requires a lot of balance and stamina, both mentally and physically. Beyond all of the stunts, tumbles, and routines, there is a sense of family and support that is a recipe for success in such an intense competition. For North Haven senior cheerleading captain Jenna...
Guilford Foundation Announces New Grant Application Guidelines
The Guilford Foundation (TGF) has announced a partnership with Guilford Savings Bank to provide sponsorship awards to qualifying organizations serving the Guilford community. TGF was chosen to lead the program because of its role as a trusted community leader, philanthropic expertise, and strong relationships with community-serving organizations. In 2022, they distributed $25,000 to support 20 organizations with awards ranging from $250 to $2,500.
Gov. Lamont to Speak at Chamber Awards
The integrated Shoreline Chamber of Commerce (SCC) is announcing its Annual Awards breakfast, set to honor eight winners at the event on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Woodwinds in Branford. Governor Ned Lamont will be a special guest and the keynote speaker at the ceremony to highlight shoreline businesses’ recent successes and bring attention to the fact that many area businesses are still struggling to keep their doors open post-COVID.
Clinton Land Trust Receives Grant for Educational Opportunities
Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Middlesex County, the Clinton Land Conservation Trust (CLCT) has been awarded $5,000 for educational opportunities. CLCT president Dana Skidmore said that the grant specifically came from the Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals, and Nature. Skidmore said, "This endowment was created by two sisters who put forth this goal of providing for conservation causes."
Dudley Museums Receives Grant
The Dudley Foundation was recently awarded a $6,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). According to Museum Director Beth Payne, these grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic by providing invaluable funding that will maintain and grow their ability to serve their community. Payne...
Naccarato a Dedicated and Silent Leader for Westbrook Boys’ Basketball
Being a three-sport athlete in high school can be a challenge and also hard to balance. For senior Vin Naccarato, it has been a seamless task, as he has been a major asset to the Westbrook boys’ basketball team this season. Vin started playing basketball when he was in...
Hand Cheerleading Overcomes Injury to Claim Second Straight SCC Crown
No matter the size of its roster, or any injuries to athletes it had to overcome, the Hand cheerleading team was more than determined to defend its SCC title from last season, and the Tigers proved their desires true with dedication and diligence. One year after taking the conference crown...
North Haven Girls’ Basketball Stays Hot, Wrestling Makes More History
North Haven boys’ basketball split the week, posting a win and a loss at home. The team hosted Hand on Jan. 31 for a 47-35 loss and hosted Lyman Hall on Feb. 3 in a 44-39 victory. The Nighthawks are now 9-7 on the season. Boys’ Swimming and Diving...
Guilford Fencing Shines at Novice Tournament; Boys’ Basketball Splits the Week
The Guilford JV fencing team competed in the State Junior Varsity Tournament at North Haven on Jan. 14. Sophomore Addison Weed claimed first place in the women’s foil. Junior Jack Rasmussen came in third place in the men’s foil, and Junior Tessa Kissinger grabbed seventh place in the women’s épée. Senior Jack Fusco finished in eighth place in the men’s saber.
Branford’s Track Teams Shine at SCC Championship; Boys’ Hockey Collects Two Wins
Hornets’ boys’ basketball split the week, taking a win on the road and a loss at home. The team traveled to New Haven on Jan. 31 to take on Career Magnet in a 64-43 victory. They returned home on Feb. 3 for a non-conference match-up with Fairfield Prep, falling to the visitors 79-52. They are now 4-10 on the season.
East Haven Boys’ Hockey Wins Two, Wrestling Grabs Commanding Win
East Haven’s boys’ basketball posted a pair of losses last week, changing their record to 4-11 on the season. The Yellowjackets recorded a 75-48 loss to Hamden on the road on Jan. 31 and an 85-71 loss to Hillhouse at home on Feb. 3. Boys’ Swimming and Diving...
North Haven Football Raising Money for Championship Rings
The North Haven Nighthawks football team made history on Dec. 10, 2022, beating the Killingly Redmen in the Class MM State Championship game by a final score of 51-34 to claim their first-ever state title. Led by 26-year veteran coach Anthony “Tony” Sagnella, the championship roster consisted of 75 players,...
Land Trust Secures Funding for Great Hill Parcel
The Guilford Land and Conservation Trust (GLCT) announced last week that it had met its fundraising goal and completed the acquisition of a 25-acre field and wooded area on Great Hill Road. The parcel, opposite the North Guilford churches and the Melissa Johns School, is an exciting acquisition, according to GLCT members. It has several unique ecological features and is integral to North Guilford’s history.
Valley Girls’ Basketball Breaks Even; Boys’ Basketball Goes Undefeated on the Week
Warriors boys’ basketball secured a couple of home victories, notching wins over North Branford and East Hampton. The team hosted North Branford on Jan. 31 and recorded a 63-45 win behind Sam Hutchinson’s 22 points and five rebounds. Andrew Yermenson contributed 13 points and seven assists; Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre collected 10 points, seven assists, and five steals; and Brayden Shea chipped in 10 points.
With Patience and Love: Brignola Helps BCC Feline Adoptions
How do you turn a frightened, feral cat into a friendly, adoptable kitty? Lori Brignola waves a magic wand. Or, in this case, a purple wand. That’s one of the tricks Lori uses on the way to patiently socializing particularly skittish feline rescues, including some feral cats previously not touched by humans. The transformation helps them to find adoptive homes through the nonprofit Branford Compassion Club (BCC).
Police Join in Shoreline Diaper Drive
Bare Necessities, Inc is holding the sixth annual Law Enforcement Diaper Drive along the Shoreline through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police Departments from Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Branford, North Branford, East Haven, and Troop F State Troopers in Westbrook will be participating. The public is asked to contribute diapers and wipes in the donation boxes at each of these departments. Bare Necessities, Inc hopes to build on the success of last year’s drive where 32,066 diapers and 24,573 wipes were collected. Diaper sizes 4-6 are most in need this year, and monetary donations are welcome as well.
Clinton Outlines Budget Workshops
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved a budget calendar that calls for the Council to hold a series of workshops during the month of February before providing a proposed budget on Wednesday, March 8, and holding a public hearing on Wednesday, April 5. The Town Council...
Addison Prunier: Sing with Conviction
For many, one of the grandest highlights of any sporting event is the performance of the national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” before the game begins. For high school teams, this often means merely pressing play on a recording of the anthem. For North Haven High School’s (NHHS) ice hockey team, the anthem is performed by middle schooler Addison Prunier.
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
