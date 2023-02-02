Read full article on original website
BAY CITY, MI — Several downtown Bay City boutiques are hosting a Bay City Boutique Love Crawl this week, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. This special shopping event is a way to support area small businesses and possibly win prizes. Shoppers can pick up a punch card at any participating store, visit all eight, then return their punch card at their eighth and final stop for a chance to win $400 in boutique gift cards.
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City’s new Broadway Grill serves up gyros, all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays and a weekday breakfast special that won’t break the bank. The new restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in Bay City’s South end recently opened for business at the once-vacant 2020 Broadway St., formerly Big D’s South End Diner & Pizza Express.
Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. The building, located on 2929 S. Saginaw Road was was being transformed into another restaurant. The Benihana was expected to be open...
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
SAGINAW, MI — Frank “Sonny” Medel, a popular mid-Michigan DJ, has died. Medel, a co-founder of MidwestTejanoRadio.com, died Monday, Feb. 6, his uncle Gilberto Guevara confirmed. Medel was also a Midwest Tejano Cultural Entertainment board member, executive vice president of T.C.T. (Total Control of the Trax), and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning. Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
Tournament season has hit, with wrestling team and individual districts kicking off the winter season post-season events for Michigan high schools. Saginaw-area teams will compete in the team districts Wednesday and Thursday, with the individual wrestling districts Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
BAY CITY, MI - There’s nothing quite like it - walking up to the shooting line, planting your feet, nocking that arrow and breathing deep, letting your body relax before drawing back and letting your arrow fly. Then there’s the satisfying “thunk” noise when your arrow finds its mark.
HALE- The West Branch Michigan State Police Post (MSP) relocated its detachment from East Tawas to Hale. The East Tawas facility was constructed in the 1930’s and was in a poor state of repair. Despite continual maintenance, it was no longer conducive to modern police practices or technology. The...
Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
SAGINAW, MI — In the summer of 2020, a Saginaw man allegedly shot and killed his best friend, then fled the state seeking refuge with family in the South. Two months later, he was in custody and extradited back to Michigan. More than two years later and with his...
Bay City Town Center (formerly Bay City Mall until 2017) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, just outside the city of Bay City, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1991, the mall features Dunham's Sports, Marshalls, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and PetSmart, with vacancies previously occupied by Younkers, JCPenney, and Target.
Both Arthur Hill and Frankenmuth were anxious to erase the memories of Friday-night losses. The Lumberjacks can feel a little better after rallying in the second half to earn a 60-41 boys basketball win Monday over Frankenmuth.
HEMLOCK, MI– High school students from Bay, Gratiot, Midland and Saginaw can now apply for this year’s round of scholarships from Hemlock Semiconductor to attend Michigan Technological University’s Engineering Scholars Summer Youth Program. According to a release from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations, the scholarship offer is in its...
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — The chairman of a faith-based leadership training organization will serve as the keynote speaker during a breakfast fundraiser for the Saginaw-based Ezekiel Project. Rev. John Welch will address the crowd attending the 26th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m....
