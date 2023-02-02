ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

MLive

Shop small and enter for a chance to win $400 at the Bay City Boutique Love Crawl

BAY CITY, MI — Several downtown Bay City boutiques are hosting a Bay City Boutique Love Crawl this week, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. This special shopping event is a way to support area small businesses and possibly win prizes. Shoppers can pick up a punch card at any participating store, visit all eight, then return their punch card at their eighth and final stop for a chance to win $400 in boutique gift cards.
BAY CITY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Genesee Valley Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Genesee Valley Center is an enclosed shopping mall located in Flint Township, Michigan, outside the city of Flint, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1970, the mall is 1,272,397 square feet (118,209.5 m2) of leasable area. The mall has three anchor tenants: JCPenney, Macy's, and Play Big. It comprises more than 120 tenants, including a food court, and an external concourse called the Outdoor Village which also features a Barnes & Noble bookstore.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Neighbors react to fire at former Midland Genji’s location

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters in Midland braved bitter temperatures Saturday morning as they tried to contain a fire at the former location of Genji’s Japanese Restaurant. The building, located on 2929 S. Saginaw Road was was being transformed into another restaurant. The Benihana was expected to be open...
MLive

No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

DJ Frank ‘Sonny’ Medel of Midwest Tejano Radio dies

SAGINAW, MI — Frank “Sonny” Medel, a popular mid-Michigan DJ, has died. Medel, a co-founder of MidwestTejanoRadio.com, died Monday, Feb. 6, his uncle Gilberto Guevara confirmed. Medel was also a Midwest Tejano Cultural Entertainment board member, executive vice president of T.C.T. (Total Control of the Trax), and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Barn Destroyed in Frankenmuth Fire

The Frankenmuth Fire Department responded to a barn fire Saturday morning. Fire officials say a 20×50 outbuilding was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 9:45 A.M. An adjacent barn had some minor exterior damage, but was able to be saved. Contents inside the building were destroyed and limited to an older tractor and lawn and garden equipment.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
The Flint Journal

ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility

FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market

SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
SAGINAW, MI
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI

Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Up North Voice

MSP new Hale location

HALE- The West Branch Michigan State Police Post (MSP) relocated its detachment from East Tawas to Hale. The East Tawas facility was constructed in the 1930’s and was in a poor state of repair. Despite continual maintenance, it was no longer conducive to modern police practices or technology. The...
HALE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Flint man found in Holloway Dam identified as investigation continues

Further information has been released about the man found floating last Monday in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. The man, 59-year-old Tony Bigelow of Flint, was recovered after several hours of effort by several sheriff departments, including the thumb’s Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices, having been spotted by a park goer before 5:30 p.m. on January 30.
FLINT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Bay City Town Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Bay City Town Center (formerly Bay City Mall until 2017) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, just outside the city of Bay City, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1991, the mall features Dunham's Sports, Marshalls, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and PetSmart, with vacancies previously occupied by Younkers, JCPenney, and Target.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Faith leader from Pittsburgh to address Saginaw’s Ezekiel Project

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — The chairman of a faith-based leadership training organization will serve as the keynote speaker during a breakfast fundraiser for the Saginaw-based Ezekiel Project. Rev. John Welch will address the crowd attending the 26th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m....
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
