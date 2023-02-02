ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

KSNT News

Police search for suspects after reports of gunshots in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police are searching for two people believed to be responsible for overnight gunfire that resulted in property damage but no injuries. The Lawrence Police Department took to social media to ask for the public’s help in finding the people responsible. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home. Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted. During...
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
LAWRENCE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Inmate Death Reported at Buchanan County Jail

ST. JOSEPH, MO – A Buchanan County inmate was found dead inside his cell around 7:20 Saturday evening. Sheriff Bill Puett says 31-year-old William McGaughy was being held in a cell by himself at the time he committed suicide. Deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures which were unsuccessful.
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Leaders in Kansas City discuss ways to reduce violent crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas hosted a roundtable discussion today with the U.S. Marshals Service deputy director and local teens to talk about violent crime impacting young people who live here. Top city leaders, law enforcement and members of several community organizations sat down with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo

Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
TOPEKA, KS

