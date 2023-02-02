Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Woman convicted of running illegal day care in Leavenworth County
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The demand for day care providers continues to rise, as does the risk of sending your child off to an unlicensed provider. In Leavenworth County, Kansas, a day care was just forced to shut down and the provider has been convicted. Debbie New, a 62-year-old...
Police search for suspects after reports of gunshots in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Police are searching for two people believed to be responsible for overnight gunfire that resulted in property damage but no injuries. The Lawrence Police Department took to social media to ask for the public’s help in finding the people responsible. Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. […]
WIBW
Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home. Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted. During...
KCTV 5
Man who tried to rob Independence buffet with fake gun is sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man who tried to rob an Independence buffet with a fake gun last year, but who was thwarted by employees who fought back, has been sentenced. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 23-year-old Bryan C. Byers pleaded guilty to one...
WIBW
Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
KMBC.com
KC man indicted for drug trafficking and illegal machine gun after chase with police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun following the police chase of a stolen car driven through the backyard of an Independence residence. Jermel D. McCray, 28, was charged in...
WIBW
6-year-old boy missing for 12+ hours found south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 6-year-old boy who had been missing for more than 12 hours overnight has been found safe south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that with help from other area agencies, a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing the night before was safely found.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Death Reported at Buchanan County Jail
ST. JOSEPH, MO – A Buchanan County inmate was found dead inside his cell around 7:20 Saturday evening. Sheriff Bill Puett says 31-year-old William McGaughy was being held in a cell by himself at the time he committed suicide. Deputies and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures which were unsuccessful.
WIBW
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after loaded syringes, guns and drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Feb. 4, a deputy pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G6 that had been headed south on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Rd.
KCK Police responding to overdose call shoot, kill man
Officers spotted the man pedaling away Friday night from a home where they found a man and woman unresponsive. Another officer found the man a half-mile away and fired at the man.
Missing 6-year-old found safe after overnight search in Lawrence
A 6-year-old boy reported missing Lawrence, Kansas, Sunday evening was found safe on Monday morning
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KCTV 5
Leaders in Kansas City discuss ways to reduce violent crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas hosted a roundtable discussion today with the U.S. Marshals Service deputy director and local teens to talk about violent crime impacting young people who live here. Top city leaders, law enforcement and members of several community organizations sat down with...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amiya Arrendondo
Months have passed since a teenager was reported missing in northeast Kansas. Amiya Arrendondo, 14, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2022, in Topeka. She is believed to be a runaway. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Amiya may still be in Topeka or may be trying to get to Florida.
KMBC.com
Former KCK Public Schools police officer claims school system is mired in issues
A former Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools police officer claims that school system is mired in issues, citing gun, drugs, violence, and sex issues at the schools. Marialexa Sanoja spoke to KMBC 9 Investigates the day she resigned from her job as a police officer at Wyandotte High School December 13.
Mom of inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility finally noticed Denice Rainey.
KMBC.com
Shawnee police confirm injury rollover accident in front of Nieman Elementary School
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department has confirmed a rollover car accident in Johnson County, Kansas. Tuesday afternoon, police say one person is in the hospital following a crash in front of Nieman Elementary School. Police say the crash didn't involve the school or any of its...
Man killed in KCK police shooting near 52nd, Georgia
One person is dead after a Kansas City, Kansas, police shooting Friday night near N. 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue, police say.
