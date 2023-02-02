ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

GBI: Man with rifle shot, killed by Calhoun police investigating possible burglary

By Henri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017oAd_0kaQmzXk00

An armed man suspected of burglarizing a Calhoun business was shot and killed by police Thursday morning when he allegedly pointed his rifle at officers, the GBI said.

The fatal shooting is the second involving law enforcement in Gordon County in the past 10 days, according to the GBI. The prior incident took place Jan. 24 and involved a Gordon County sheriff’s deputy.

Thursday’s incident began around 2 a.m. when a Calhoun police officer saw a car parked in front of Battlefield Building Supply on U.S. 41, then noticed that the glass door of the business had been smashed, the GBI said. Once additional officers and deputies arrived, a group of officers entered the building and found a man inside with a rifle.

The officers told the man “for several minutes” to drop his weapon, the GBI said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, did not comply and instead pointed his rifle at the officers, according to the GBI. The officers opened fire on the man, hitting him.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the GBI said. Officials are working to notify his next of kin before sharing his identity.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation at the request of Calhoun police. It’s the 13th officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to probe this year.

GBI: Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after traffic stop, chase

Relatively few details have been released about the prior week’s incident, when a Gordon deputy attempted to stop a driver for a broken tag light, according to the GBI’s initial investigation. The man, identified as 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch, did not stop and drove to his home in the small community of Sugar Valley with the deputy in pursuit.

The deputy blocked in Couch’s vehicle behind the house and told him to show his hands, the GBI said. Instead, Couch got out of the vehicle as the deputy continued to give him commands, according to the GBI.

Officials have not shared any details about what happened next. According to Gordon Sheriff Mitch Ralston, the deputy shot Couch in the process of arresting him. Couch was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound but died. The deputy was not injured.

According to the GBI, the Gordon sheriff’s office does not require its officers to wear body cameras. Some footage of the attempted traffic stop and pursuit was captured by the deputy’s dashboard camera in his patrol car, but the shooting took place out of the dashcam’s view, the GBI said. The camera captured some audio from the incident, the GBI added.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrganews.com

29-year-old Rome man arrested for Assault and Battery Charges

A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at Allen Murphy’s Appliances for multiple charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Tyler Landon Murphy of an Alabama Highway address allegedly assaulted a 28-year-old victim (causing visible injuries) at a residence on Brandon Lane early Sunday morning. Jail reports state that Murphy also punched the victim’s car door causing $500 worth of damage to the vehicle and also placed the victim within reasonable fear of receiving a violent injury. Murphy is being charged with felony entering an automobile, second-degree felony criminal damage to property, Felony first-degree burglary, battery, simple assault, and harassing communications.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Update: Identity Released of Man Shot and Killed on Reservoir Street

According to the Rome Police Department, at around 7:36 p.m. Saturday, a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes on Reservior Street. The victim has been indentified as 56 year-old Sam Franklin Jr of Aragon was found outside the building and had suffered a gunshot wound.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Police identify Victim of Reservoir Street Shooting

A 56-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. Rome police have identified the victim as Sam Franklin JR of Aragon. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found...
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘You don’t know how deep this goes’ | South Fulton besieged by misconduct allegations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of South Fulton’s motto is, “a city on the rise.” But to some residents, it feels like a city in decline. “Start all over again,” one resident said during a fall 2022 city council meeting, “a new city, a new council, a new mayor because you all aren’t doing a good job with the city of South Fulton.”
ATLANTA, GA
WDEF

Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia father charged with shooting son, police say

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy