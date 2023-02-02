A Rockville man became $50,000 richer playing Powerball when he and his wife picked up their winnings at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore recently. The Jan. 30 Powerball drawing did not produce a jackpot winner but the 56-year-old Rockville man was one of 37 people to win $50,000 across the country. The information technology specialist purchased 5 chances to win at the Courthouse Exxon in Rockville.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO