Related
mymcmedia.org
Council Celebrates Black History Month
The Montgomery County Council celebrated Black History Month with a commemoration Tuesday. This year’s theme is Black resistance. Councilmember Will Jawando said he thinks it is one of the most important Black History Months in a long time. “Black history is under attack at this very moment,” he said....
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Feb. 7, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Feb. 7, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Montgomery County Council: Session starts at 9:00 a.m. with a Proclamation recognizing the 130th Anniversary of the Noyes Library for Young Children by Councilmember Friedson B. and a Proclamation recognizing Animal Services Officer Dany Flores-Lopez, by Councilmember Katz and County Executive Elrich.
mymcmedia.org
‘Born Ready’ Reading at Bells Mill Elementary Sparks Transphobic Hate on Twitter
The Twitter account @LibsofTikTok, a far-right anti-LGBT page known for ‘exposing’ sex and gender ideologies in school, has called out a Bells Mill Elementary School teacher for reading the book “Born Ready” to students. “Born Ready” is about a boy named Penelope who goes on a...
mymcmedia.org
Council President Announces Steps to Boost Economic Development
Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass released a plan Monday with immediate next steps to try to boost economic development. “Here in Montgomery County, I think it is undeniable that we need to do a better job of making ourselves more economically competitive in the region,” Glass said during a media briefing Monday.
mymcmedia.org
Kingsview Counselor Wins Maryland Middle School Counselor of the Year Award
Kathryn Mendelson, a counselor at Kingsview Middle School, was honored Monday for winning the Maryland Middle School Counselor of the Year Award, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced in a tweet. Mendelson also won the MCPS Middle School Counselor of the Year award during the 2021-2022 school year. “Kathryn Mendelson...
mymcmedia.org
Scotland Community Seeks to Thrive Again
Work has begun on a project to ensure the Scotland AME Zion Church can withstand heavy rainstorms while also breathing life into an African American community that thrived a century ago. The wood frame church on Seven Locks Road in Potomac was built by hand in 1924 by Black congregants...
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Aspen Hill
Police identified a 22-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday in Aspen Hill. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a release Monday. Police said she was crossing the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue when she was struck by...
mymcmedia.org
Police: Pedestrian Struck, Dies in Aspen Hill
Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday in Aspen Hill. Officers responded to Georgia and Hewitt avenues at about 7:37 p.m., the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said in a release. Police said an adult pedestrian was struck by a driver going northbound on...
mymcmedia.org
MCDOT Installs 16 Electric Vehicle Charging Ports
The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) has installed 16 electric vehicle charging ports in public garages over the last four months. Eight charging ports were installed in the NOAA Garage in Silver Spring. Additionally, four charging ports were installed in the Cordell-St. Elmo Garage in Bethesda and four in Wheaton Market Place Garage in Wheaton.
mymcmedia.org
‘I Have Some Really Good News’: Rockville Resident Wins $50,000 in Powerball
A Rockville man became $50,000 richer playing Powerball when he and his wife picked up their winnings at Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore recently. The Jan. 30 Powerball drawing did not produce a jackpot winner but the 56-year-old Rockville man was one of 37 people to win $50,000 across the country. The information technology specialist purchased 5 chances to win at the Courthouse Exxon in Rockville.
mymcmedia.org
‘Everyone Gets Into It’: County Championship Showcases Sport of Bocce
On Saturday, eight high schools faced off in the 2023 Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Bocce Championship at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville. Northwood High School won the title. Bocce is a corollary sport offered by MCPS. The school system aims to increase sports opportunities for students of all abilities through the varsity sport.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Woman Charged with Stealing Packages
Brandi Shoemaker of Silver Spring has been arrested and charged with stealing multiple packages along the 2000 block of Longmead Crossing Drive in Silver Spring. Shoemaker, 44, is charged with stealing packages between December 2022 and January. She was arrested during a traffic stop, and some of the stolen items were found inside her residence.
mymcmedia.org
Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week Returns Feb. 16
“Savor Bethesda” Restaurant Week returns Thursday, Feb. 16 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 26. Participating downtown Bethesda restaurants will offer lunch, dinner and specials for $10, $20 or $35. All menu items are available for dine in and take-out. Take-out customers may also enjoy their meals at the Bethesda Streetery with locations on Norfolk, Cordell and Woodmont Avenues.
mymcmedia.org
Security Exercises at Walter Reed Expected to Cause Traffic Delays
Beginning Monday, the Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) will participate in a series of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain training exercises at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. During the two-week training that concludes on next Friday, Feb. 17, there is a possibility for increased traffic in the base’s surrounding areas exists, especially on Rockville Pike and Jones Bridge Road.
mymcmedia.org
Germantown Man Thought He Won $5. Instead, He Won $50,000.
Talk about having a good day. A Germantown resident recently won the lottery and became $50,000 richer. The Germantown man, whose name was not identified by the Maryland lottery, purchased a $5 scratch-off ticket to win the top prize of $50,000 for the Deluxe Crossword game. The retired 81-year-old has played the lottery for decades and told lottery officials his typical day includes purchasing scratch-off tickets, taking a walk and playing the tickets while sitting at a pond.
