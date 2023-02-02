ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Arizona House votes to lift aggregate expenditure limit for public schools

PHOENIX — The Arizona House voted Tuesday to lift the aggregate expenditure limit, a step toward avoiding massive budget cuts to Arizona public schools. The House voted 46-14 in favor of lifting the spending cap. A resolution on it is needed by March 1 to avoid nearly $1.4 billion in budget cuts for the rest of the school year.
