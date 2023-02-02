Read full article on original website
Arizona House votes to lift aggregate expenditure limit for public schools
PHOENIX — The Arizona House voted Tuesday to lift the aggregate expenditure limit, a step toward avoiding massive budget cuts to Arizona public schools. The House voted 46-14 in favor of lifting the spending cap. A resolution on it is needed by March 1 to avoid nearly $1.4 billion in budget cuts for the rest of the school year.
Sonoran pronghorn population in Arizona declared sustainable after AZGFD partnership with Mexico
PHOENIX — The Sonoran pronghorn native to Arizona was on the cusp of extinction in the United States with 21 individuals in the wild in 2002, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A binational effort between the U.S. and Mexico launched a semi-captive breeding program in Arizona...
Empty seats: Reversing chronic absenteeism rates in Arizona schools will take time
PHOENIX — The rate of students missing too many school days spiked following the pandemic in Arizona, and now schools are on the hunt for solutions. But experts warn it will take some time to see improvements. “The problem took a long time to get here,” said Terri Clark,...
