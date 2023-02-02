ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber

HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person. The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “This is near the intersection...
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

