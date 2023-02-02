SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.

