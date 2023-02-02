Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in Ogden 25th Street shooting of three
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man charged in the shooting last month of three people on Historic 25th Street will appear in 2nd District Court Tuesday, this time in chains. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain was arrested four days after the Jan. 22 shooting, which...
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon. Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the...
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Lockdown lifted for most of Utah State prison after officer assault Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockdown imposed Saturday at the Utah State prison has been lifted in all except one housing unit. The lockdown was initiated Saturday evening when “a correctional officer was assaulted in the Antelope restricted housing unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility,” according to a statement from spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted.
Gephardt Daily
Alleged kidnapper of Utah boy now facing federal charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb/ 7. 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – A federal grand jury in Utah has returned an indictment charging a Tucson man with kidnapping a Davis County teen and taking the victim across state lines with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. According to a...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD arrest armed suspect after road-rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police recovered two guns after an alleged road-rage incident Monday morning. Suspect Michael Motta, 31, was arrested after a victim called dispatch at 3:07 a.m. and reported that the suspect, seated in the backseat of a white Subaru, had pointed a pistol at him during the incident, in the area of 800 W. North Temple.
Suspect arrested for stabbing murder at Salt Lake City apartment building
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a second suspect wanted for the murder of 34-year-old Charles Alires overnight.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police reportedly watch homeless man attempt to steal luggage from airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Concern was raised after law enforcement officials said they watched a homeless man attempt to steal multiple bags from a luggage carousel at the Salt Lake City International Airport Sunday. Officer Sarah Hill with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that she was...
ksl.com
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Officer observes wrong-way driver on Redwood Road; takes suspect into custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City Police officer witnessed a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Redwood Road and took the pickup driver into custody, officials say. The investigation started at about 6:24 a.m. when the officer, nearby to assist another officer...
Gephardt Daily
Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.
KGUN 9
Utah man arrested, sex-trafficked girl from Arizona rescued from basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Utah man was arrested after a juvenile female who was reported missing from Arizona was located in the basement of his West Valley City, Utah home. Jordan Sorenson faces probation violations and an investigation is underway by the Attorney General's human trafficking unit...
Arizona man who allegedly kidnapped Utah teen faces federal indictment
An Arizona man faces federal charges for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy he met through an online video game platform.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: More details released after fatal, 4-vehicle crash near Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details on a Tuesday morning crash near Heber City that killed one driver. At approximately 10:44 a.m., a white Ford F150 pickup was traveling east on US-40 near the intersection of State Route 32.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber
HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person. The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “This is near the intersection...
KSLTV
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Gephardt Daily
UCSO asks the public to help ID Provo shopper who used stolen card
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It may be a long shot, but the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is asking if anyone recognizes a Provo Sam’s Club shopper from last month. The credit card used was stolen from a car in Payson Canyon, the UCSO...
ksl.com
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
