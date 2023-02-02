Read full article on original website
Richmond Police identify victim in fatal Southside shooting, possibly connected to Forest Hill Avenue shooting
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of a January fatal shooting that is believed to be connected to another shooting that took place just a few blocks away on the same night.
VCU Police: Bodycam video shows suspect reach for officer’s gun in Richmond traffic stop
VCU Police has released a statement and bodycam footage following an incident involving an officer using force after a suspect allegedly tried to grab his gun during a traffic stop in Richmond.
1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near the 6700 block on Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023. When they arrived, officers located three victims who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead on-scene. The other two were...
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
Richmond Police link two Jan. 24 shootings, one of which led to a teen’s death
Richmond Police think there’s a link between the Jan. 24 shooting death of a teen on South Kenmore Road and a shooting also reported that day on Forest Hill Avenue. Jaden Carter, 18, of Richmond, was found dead at 5:54 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Kenmore Road, according to police.
Police: Gun found in Chesterfield student's backpack
A 17-year-old L.C. Bird High School student was taken into custody Tuesday for bringing a gun to the Chesterfield County High School, according to Chesterfield Police.
17-year-old student found with gun at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield
L.C. Bird High School Principal Adrienne Blanton sent an email to the parents of students on Tuesday, Feb. 7, confirming that a student had a gun at the school,.
One juvenile sent to the hospital after four-car Powhite Parkway crash
All occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries, except for a juvenile, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Three vehicles involved in crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in the Bon Air area of Chesterfield County involved three vehicles, one of which ended up on its side. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Huguenot Road and Cranbeck Road on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 6. Police responded […]
Double shooting leaves teens dead on train tracks, Hopewell police continue investigation 8 months later
Almost eight months after the investigation began, the Hopewell Police Department is continuing to search for answers after a deadly shooting left two teen boys dead along train tracks and two other teenagers hurt.
18-year-old arrested, charged for allegedly hitting RPD officer with car
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested an 18-year-old who they say hit an officer with his car as police say they were breaking up an illegal car meet Friday night. On Feb. 3, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street after receiving reports that an illegal gathering of a car club shut down the southbound lanes of the Lee Bridge Highway.
Police: Estranged husband dead after fatally shooting wife in Chesterfield
A shooting left one person dead and two people injured Sunday night in the northern part of Chesterfield County, police said.
‘It’s a big loss’: Generator stolen from Henrico BBQ restaurant food truck
The owner of Jadean's BBQ is looking for answers after an important piece of kitchen equipment was stolen from his restaurant in Henrico County.
Chesterfield Police: Man tried to cash fraudulent check for more than $4,500
The man was described by police as a white man between 25 and 30 years of age with a stocky build. He was wearing a gray jacket, burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and a gray and white ballcap.
One injured, 1 charged in domestic-related stabbing near Henrico High School
One person is in the hospital and another person has been charged in connection to a stabbing that took place in a neighborhood near Henrico High School.
Five people displaced after Chesterfield house fire
The Chesterfield Fire Department said the fire began on the exterior of the building and spread to the attic due to a faulty chimney. The fire department was called to put out the blaze around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Richmond residents calls for safety after second pedestrian accident in one week on VCU campus
A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a car on VCU's campus on Thursday evening. This happened just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
Henrico Police investigating Kirkstone Circle homicide
The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a home on Kirkstone Circle Thursday night.
Virginia police seeking public's help after unidentified body found at Williamsburg pond
Authorities are requesting help in identifying a body that was found in a Williamsburg retention pond on Jan. 25. The individual's cause of death was not released.
