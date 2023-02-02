ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WRIC TV

1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near the 6700 block on Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023. When they arrived, officers located three victims who had been shot. One victim was pronounced dead on-scene. The other two were...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

18-year-old arrested, charged for allegedly hitting RPD officer with car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested an 18-year-old who they say hit an officer with his car as police say they were breaking up an illegal car meet Friday night. On Feb. 3, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street after receiving reports that an illegal gathering of a car club shut down the southbound lanes of the Lee Bridge Highway.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy