24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residentsR.A. HeimWashington State
The Best Neighborhoods in SeattleAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
Medical racism or pulling the race card? Urgent care facility refuses to treat a black family after being questionedAnita DurairajKent, WA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
The Suburban Times
Short Survey on the Increased Business License Fee
TBC (Tacoma Business Council) is conducting a survey on how the business community would like the. revenue spent from the enormous increase in business license fees. imposed this year. We will send the results to the Mayor and City. Council. The survey will take about 5 minutes. This is your...
The Suburban Times
Bates Technical College holds open house on Feb. 9 for health care programs
TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College welcomes the community to the Health Science Career Pathway Open House on Thursday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m., at the college’s Downtown Campus Center for Allied Health Education at 1201 South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma. The Open House features an information fair, with...
thurstontalk.com
Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program Accepting 2023 Applications
The City of Lacey is accepting 2023 Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program (LNGP) applications through Friday, March 31, 2023. The matching-grant program awards up to $2,500 for projects that foster community pride, beautify the city, and expand community-member involvement. New this year, the LNGP is now available to both formally recognized...
Tacoma Daily Index
$200,000 Available to Women and Minority-Owned Businesses Through Washington MBDA Business Center’s ‘Achieve More’ Grant
TACOMA, Wash. – As part of the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center’s ongoing support to women and minority-owned businesses, applications for the “Achieve More” Grants are being accepted now through March 19, 2023, 11:59 PM. “With the diverse perspectives they bring to the...
southsoundmag.com
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens
WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
New tax changes mean more cash for most Washington residents
As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)
The Suburban Times
DuPont February 3 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council February 3 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
nwpb.org
Obtained documents reveal years of unsanitary conditions at the Northwest Detention Center
Over 100 people participated in a hunger strike last week at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, known colloquially as the Northwest Detention Center. The strike ended on Feb. 5 after four days, according to detention abolitionist group, La Resistencia. Maru Mora-Villalpando of La Resistencia said worsening conditions, including...
Seattle man shares story of living in RV in hopes of humanizing homelessness
SEATTLE — Timothy Barto says people have a lot of misconceptions when they see someone living out of an RV. "They think we aren't normal or we didn't have conventional lives at one point," Barto said. Living in Seattle since 2015, Barto started to feel the crush of rising...
KING-5
This Seattle woman is shaping what's next for the fashion, beauty, and home decor industries
SEATTLE — The future of fashion is just a swipe away, thanks to Seattle's Kimberly Carney. "I wanted to connect brands and consumers in a meaningful way," said Carney, founder and CEO of FashWire, an online shopping app the whole industry is watching. Consumers don’t just shop with the...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
The Suburban Times
Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
homestyling.guru
Recompose human composting facility "transforms your loved one's body into soil"
American startup Recompose has opened a funeral home in Seattle designed by architecture firm Olson Kundig, where human remains are composted and turned into a nutrient-rich soil that can nurture new plant life. Set in a converted warehouse in the city’s SoDo district, the facility is one of the first...
The Suburban Times
Music and Dance Acts to Headline the Black History Culture & Arts Festival in Puyallup
Submitted by Karshner Museum. The musical and dance performances at the Karshner Museum’s Black History and Culture Festival will have you moving to the beat on Saturday, February 11 from 12-5 p.m. at 309 4th St. NE in Puyallup. The Zambuko Marimba Band directed by Sheree Seretse is an...
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club
A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
The Suburban Times
Calling all JBLM athletes
Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Calling all JBLM athletes! Do you have what it takes to take on the Seattle Super Hawks? Show off your skills and try out for the JBLM team this Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. for the exhibition game set for Feb. 25.
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
q13fox.com
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
