Tacoma, WA

Short Survey on the Increased Business License Fee

TBC (Tacoma Business Council) is conducting a survey on how the business community would like the. revenue spent from the enormous increase in business license fees. imposed this year. We will send the results to the Mayor and City. Council. The survey will take about 5 minutes. This is your...
Bates Technical College holds open house on Feb. 9 for health care programs

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College welcomes the community to the Health Science Career Pathway Open House on Thursday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m., at the college’s Downtown Campus Center for Allied Health Education at 1201 South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma. The Open House features an information fair, with...
Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program Accepting 2023 Applications

The City of Lacey is accepting 2023 Lacey Neighborhood Grant Program (LNGP) applications through Friday, March 31, 2023. The matching-grant program awards up to $2,500 for projects that foster community pride, beautify the city, and expand community-member involvement. New this year, the LNGP is now available to both formally recognized...
Tacoma WinCo Foods on 6th Avenue Officially Opens

WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open. The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
DuPont February 3 Report from Mayor, Council

Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council February 3 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
Have you ever wondered how the City of Puyallup operates?

City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Registration opens March 1st for spring classes in April. Learn more here.
Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club

A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
Calling all JBLM athletes

Joint Base Lewis-McChord social media post. Calling all JBLM athletes! Do you have what it takes to take on the Seattle Super Hawks? Show off your skills and try out for the JBLM team this Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. for the exhibition game set for Feb. 25.
