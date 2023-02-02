DALLAS — The weekend is here, and we're thawing out - finally. So it's as good of a time as any to venture out and find a meal that wasn't frozen to begin with. Thankfully, our friends at the Dallas Business Journal scoped out a list of the top 50 restaurants in Dallas – or at least the top 50 highest-rated restaurants on OpenTable, the restaurant booking and reviews website.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO