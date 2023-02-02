ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Soprano Karen Slack takes the stage in Dallas

Karen Slack is a world-renowned opera singer – She's on stage in Dallas this week in two highly anticipated performances, one night at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and then at the Dallas Opera. Karen joined us with a preview of her busy schedule and where you can see her.
DALLAS, TX
Multi-Grammy-winning composer performing with Dallas Symphony this week

DALLAS — Fresh out of the 2023 Grammy Awards, a composer and trumpeter will have two performances with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra this week. Terence Blanchard is officially a seven-time Grammy Award winner as of Sunday night. He took home the title of Best Opera Recording for "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," based on the titular memoir by Charles M. Blow on his traumatic youth.
DALLAS, TX
Are these the 50 best restaurants in Dallas? OpenTable says so

DALLAS — The weekend is here, and we're thawing out - finally. So it's as good of a time as any to venture out and find a meal that wasn't frozen to begin with. Thankfully, our friends at the Dallas Business Journal scoped out a list of the top 50 restaurants in Dallas – or at least the top 50 highest-rated restaurants on OpenTable, the restaurant booking and reviews website.
DALLAS, TX
Master plan includes details, renderings of new Dallas convention center

DALLAS — The master plan for the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas has been released, showing the next steps in its construction, along with the timeline, cost and other details. Transportation and Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee members received a presentation on the new plan during...
DALLAS, TX
The Longhorn Ballroom is back in Dallas. Now we know who's playing it

DALLAS — The Longhorn Ballroom is coming back, and now we know the first few acts who will play the legendary Dallas venue, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris. The Ray Benson-led country band, which is based in Austin, will be joined by Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley. Doors open...
DALLAS, TX
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
EatZi's Market and Bakery heads to Terminal D at DFW Airport

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. EatZi's Market and Bakery will open a new location in DFW Airport, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. An opening date was not disclosed.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

