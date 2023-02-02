Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
WFAA
Big Time Rush is coming to Texas! Here's when and where they'll be
TEXAS, USA — Oh Oh Uh-Oh Ohhhhhhhhh.... In case you're a Nickelodeon fan that missed this, boy band Big Time Rush has been back in action. In the last year, Kendall, James, Carlos, and Logan have released new music and went on a sold-out tour. Now it seems like...
WFAA
Soprano Karen Slack takes the stage in Dallas
Karen Slack is a world-renowned opera singer – She's on stage in Dallas this week in two highly anticipated performances, one night at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and then at the Dallas Opera. Karen joined us with a preview of her busy schedule and where you can see her.
Texas' most romantic restaurants: Yelp named its top spots just in time for Valentine's Day and DFW has multiple
DALLAS — Need a romantic dinner spot for Valentine's Day?. Yelp has dropped a list of its "most romantic" restaurants in Texas for 2023, surely to deliver a picturesque date night. Yelp said they identified businesses in its restaurants and food categories that are not part of a national...
Multi-Grammy-winning composer performing with Dallas Symphony this week
DALLAS — Fresh out of the 2023 Grammy Awards, a composer and trumpeter will have two performances with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra this week. Terence Blanchard is officially a seven-time Grammy Award winner as of Sunday night. He took home the title of Best Opera Recording for "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," based on the titular memoir by Charles M. Blow on his traumatic youth.
Are these the 50 best restaurants in Dallas? OpenTable says so
DALLAS — The weekend is here, and we're thawing out - finally. So it's as good of a time as any to venture out and find a meal that wasn't frozen to begin with. Thankfully, our friends at the Dallas Business Journal scoped out a list of the top 50 restaurants in Dallas – or at least the top 50 highest-rated restaurants on OpenTable, the restaurant booking and reviews website.
Master plan includes details, renderings of new Dallas convention center
DALLAS — The master plan for the new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas has been released, showing the next steps in its construction, along with the timeline, cost and other details. Transportation and Infrastructure and Economic Development Committee members received a presentation on the new plan during...
Chili, line dancing, and Old 97's: Here are 32 things to do in DFW this weekend
TEXAS, USA — Who's ready to be back outside?!. This week's winter storm has had a lot of us in our homes for several days. The good news is our temps will start moving above freezing Thursday and the sunshine will be back this weekend. Keep in mind, it...
National Geographic speaker series at Perot Museum in Dallas begins this week
DALLAS — National Geographic will be hosting a three-part speaker series at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas this year, and the first event is happening this week. One-handed climber Maureen Beck, who was also the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, will kick off...
After hiatus, Mavs' Seats for Soldiers event returned this year -- bringing hope and normalcy with it
DALLAS — A beloved Dallas Mavericks tradition returned early last week, coming back after a two-year break during COVID and narrowly arriving before Dallas-Fort Worth's most recent ice storm -- and more than 100 service members from San Antonio and North Texas alike are glad that it did. American...
North Texas firefighters create cute and cuddly off-duty side job
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — A lot of kids idolize firemen. But Lewisville firefighters Mark Casteel and Dustin Jeter say it’s what they do off duty that really gets people’s attention. “You catch a lot of those head turn, like, ‘really,’ [looks]” said Jeter. Whenever...
The Longhorn Ballroom is back in Dallas. Now we know who's playing it
DALLAS — The Longhorn Ballroom is coming back, and now we know the first few acts who will play the legendary Dallas venue, including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Emmylou Harris. The Ray Benson-led country band, which is based in Austin, will be joined by Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley. Doors open...
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
She was a champion for her community | Well-known Dallas activist, business owner Liegea Lopez dies in head-on crash
DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas
DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
Southeast Dallas homes offer relative affordability despite higher mortgage rates
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The doubling of mortgage rates over the past year and the run-up of home prices amid the pandemic is a knockout combination for first-time and lower-income house-shoppers seeking an affordable home in the suburbs around Dallas-Fort Worth.
911 call of stranger saving young North Texan in cardiac arrest underscores value of knowing CPR
DALLAS, Texas — Jan. 19, 2020, is a date Landon Wyrick can't ignore. While doing something ordinary that day, something extraordinary also happened. "I went on a run, just like any other day," Wyrick said. "And that's the last thing I remember doing." Wyrick collapsed while he was jogging...
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
EatZi's Market and Bakery heads to Terminal D at DFW Airport
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. EatZi's Market and Bakery will open a new location in DFW Airport, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. An opening date was not disclosed.
Small North Texas business owner says $40,000 worth of inventory is missing because of shipping mistake
IRVING, Texas — Jay Donaldson’s Ring doorbell clearly captured a December delivery that was months in the making. There’s one problem: Only half of his long-awaited order arrived. Donaldson owns Don Piece Collection watches. A self-proclaimed watch connoisseur, he started his business six years ago. He designs...
