Damar Hamlin starts #3forHeart CPR; challenges LeBron James, Tom Brady, Michelle Obama

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Damar Hamlin is using what happened to him when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field to educate and help others.

Hamlin has created the #3forHeart CPR Challenge, partnering with the American Heart Association .

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity to impact and educate millions of people on the importance of CPR. It literally saved my life,” Hamlin said in a news release .

Medical personnel give Hamlin CPR on the field when he collapsed during a game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, CNN reported.

‘The love has been overwhelming’: Bills’ Damar Hamlin releases statement

The game was at first postponed and then canceled after his medical emergency.

Hamlin was eventually transferred from a Cincinnati hospital to one in Buffalo and ultimately discharged on Jan. 11, CNN reported.

Hamlin and the American Heart Association hope that the #3forHeart social media challenge will spread the word about CPR.

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety thanks fans in first public comments since injury

The three steps include:

  • Learn: Go to heart.org/3 to learn how to do hands-only CPR. CPR is used when someone’s heart stops beating and if started immediately after, it can double or triple the chance of a person’s survival. CNN reported that first, you would call 911, then you have to press hard on a person’s chest — 100 to 120 beats per minute — to keep blood flowing, “acting like an external heart.” It helps to hum a song such as “Stayin’ Alive,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling” or “Just Dance.”
  • Give: Donate to the American Heart Association to help with education, training and other initiatives.
  • Share: Tag social posts with #3forHeart and challenge three friends to learn about CPR.

As part of the launch, Hamlin has challenged three famous friends — LeBron James, Tom Brady and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Jacksonville, FL
