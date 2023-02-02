ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard

6AM City
6AM City
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjjL9_0kaQlxoV00

Kids can enjoy a merry-go-round at the carnival. | Photo via Pexels

There are lots of kid-friendly fun and games planned for the Columbus Winter Carnival , so whether you have your tickets or still need to snag some, here’s what you can expect when you
join the circus .

🕒 When and where

The carnival is tomorrow, Feb. 4 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds , 4100 Columbia St. in Hilliard. The day will operate in two sessions.
  • Session 1 : 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Session 2 : 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

🎪 What’s in store?

Both sessions include a family-style game of “The Price Is Right” with prizes. Kids can also enjoy face paintings, a large bounce park , carnival games, a balloon artist, a magician, free treats
like cotton candy, and a juggling act . Each session also has unique offerings:
  • Session 1: Meet princesses and superheroes like Anna, Elsa, Spider-Man, and Captain America and listen to singing performances.
  • Session 2: Mingle with dinosaur characters, SpongeBob or Patrick + grab a photo.

🎟️ Tickets

Some packages have sold out, and the remaining tickets are selling fast, so grab yours ASAP .

General admission for both sessions start at $5 , and family four-pack tickets are $20 and also include unlimited access to the bounce park
.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Chocolate Shops In Columbus

Sometimes, the best solution to whatever problem you’re facing is slow down, have some chocolate, and think it over. Chocolate is one of my favorite things in the entire world and we’re so lucky that people here in Columbus take chocolate-making very seriously. Over the years, I’ve come to appreciate the total art that is making a chocolate treat from scratch.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Photos: Sweet Treats Dessert Festival 2023

On January 28th, our Sweet Treats Dessert Festival returned for the first time since 2020 to showcase over 20 local bakeries and treat makers to a sold out crowd!. Our guests were able to sample and enjoy a wide variety of cookies, cakes, cobblers, frozen treats and a whole lot more. They also got a look at the newly renovated Municipal Light Plant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery

While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Dog of The Week: Meet Archie

ZANESVILLE, OH- You won’t want this week’s Dog of the Week to guard your house because he’s so friendly he’d let everyone right in. Archie is a 3 year old Terrier Mix who loves spending his time playing with other dogs and making friends. He also loves to take rides in the car and keeps a clean kennel. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid spoke more about Archie and what kind of family he would fit in with.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Sadie Smiley

19 Date Ideas in Columbus, Ohio

Are you looking for some fresh and exciting date ideas in Columbus, Ohio? Whether you’re new to the city or just want to spice up your regular date night routine, there are plenty of fun activities for couples to do around this vibrant city!
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Weenie Wonder Opens at Easton; Dragon Donuts Closes Grandview Shop

The grand opening of Weenie Wonder at Easton Town Center will take place Thursday, Feb. 9. The new, fast-casual hot dog joint is located at 4117 Worth Ave., next to its sibling bar/duckpin bowling venue, Pins Mechanical Co. This is the second location for Weenie Wonder, a creation of the Columbus-based brand development company Rise Brands. Weenie Wonder—which serves bespoke Koegel hot dogs, tater tots, jojos and milkshakes—has a second location at 6562 Riverside Drive in Bridge Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Samira and Matt Bartez

Sept. 4, 2021 & June 11, 2022 | You might recognize Samira (Azeez) and Matt (Bartko) Bartez from our story on creating a new last name. But their backstory and wedding days are just as interesting!. The pair first met in October 2019, a month after they matched on Bumble....
COLUMBUS, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular soft serve spot reopening after temporary closure

While balmy temperatures and long days are the ideal weather to enjoy a decked-out soft serve sundae, we’ll take one from Little Ladies Soft Serve whenever we can get it. And now we can. After closing on Jan. 11, the Westerville hub for decadent soft serve creations will officially reopen tomorrow. The closure, according to a statement posted to Little Ladies’ social media accounts, was a previously-planned break that also served as time for the dessert spot to brainstorm new ideas for this year.
WESTERVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning

It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
WESTERVILLE, OH
614now.com

New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development

A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Watch Your Pets Outdoors While Peak Coyote Mating Season is High

OHIO – Ohio Department of Wildlife says that wildlife aggression of coyotes is high during the Late Winter season because of Mating Season. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. Please pay attention to your dogs, or cats when outside. The outcome can be tragic as they can, and will attack your pets. Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February, and early March. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year. Keep your pets safe!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 Reynoldsburg City Schools canceled following water outage

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Reynoldsburg City Schools has canceled classes Tuesday following a water outage. The outage affects Summit Road Elementary School, Reynoldsburg High School-Summit Campus and Taylor Road Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick their children up who attend those three schools by 11 a.m.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
FireRescue1

3 members of Ohio FD die within days of each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three members of the Columbus Division of Fire have died within a week. Battalion Chief Richard Richardson died in late January of occupational cancer, according to Columbus Firefighters Union Local 67. He served for 34 years, the department said. “Richardson’s legacy of leadership and Brotherhood lives...
COLUMBUS, OH
6AM City

6AM City

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy