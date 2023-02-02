Columbus Winter Carnival brings kid-friendly fun to Hilliard
There are lots of kid-friendly fun and games planned for the Columbus Winter Carnival , so whether you have your tickets or still need to snag some, here’s what you can expect when you join the circus .
General admission for both sessions start at $5 , and family four-pack tickets are $20 and also include unlimited access to the bounce park .
🕒 When and whereThe carnival is tomorrow, Feb. 4 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds , 4100 Columbia St. in Hilliard. The day will operate in two sessions.
- Session 1 : 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Session 2 : 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
🎪 What’s in store?Both sessions include a family-style game of “The Price Is Right” with prizes. Kids can also enjoy face paintings, a large bounce park , carnival games, a balloon artist, a magician, free treats like cotton candy, and a juggling act . Each session also has unique offerings:
- Session 1: Meet princesses and superheroes like Anna, Elsa, Spider-Man, and Captain America and listen to singing performances.
- Session 2: Mingle with dinosaur characters, SpongeBob or Patrick + grab a photo.
🎟️ TicketsSome packages have sold out, and the remaining tickets are selling fast, so grab yours ASAP .
