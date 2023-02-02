Read full article on original website
Startups, here’s how you can make hardware without ruining the planet • TechCrunch
It’s embarrassing, really — but as someone who used to run a hardware startup, I know it can be hard to prioritize when you have limited time and resources. However, if you can’t make planet-friendly choices as the founder of a startup, when the buck literally stops with you, when can you?
AI supercharges battle of web search titans
A new generation of AI chatbots has unleashed a titanic battle between Microsoft and Google for the eyeballs of billions of web users, and the dollars they bring. Microsoft has gone all-in with a multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, the firm behind the world’s most buzzy bot ChatGPT, hoping to revolutionise its unloved Bing search engine.
New polymers could enable better wearable devices | MIT News
Certain electronics that integrate with the human body — a smartwatch that samples your sweat, for instance — work by converting the ion-based signals of biological tissue into the electron-based signals used in transistors. But the materials in these devices are often designed to maximize ion uptake while sacrificing electronic performance.
When is it necessary to rent a server(s)?
Renting a server(s) (https://deltahost.com/dedicated.html)allows you to solve many different tasks, for example, it can be useful to you if you need to place your office, or store data from your site(s). The rented server(s) can be used as a mail or proxy server, or used for hosting. Renting a server...
How to Make the Most Out of Your Business Software
While every business has software of one type or another, many companies are simply not making the most of what they have available. Essentially, this means that they are putting themselves in a position in which there are plenty of features that could simply end up getting unused, which is not only a real shame, but it is also bad for business as well. There are plenty of different ways in which you can make the most of your business software. Ultimately, what this means is that you are not having to invest in anything new, but you are simply making the most of what you have. Here are a few of the best tips and tricks that you can certainly look to follow. Let’s get started.
Researchers discover AI models generate photos of real people and copyrighted images
What just happened? Researchers have found that popular picture creation models are susceptible to being instructed to generate recognizable images of real people, potentially endangering their privacy. Some prompts cause the AI to copy a picture rather than develop something entirely different. These remade pictures might contain copyrighted material. But what’s worse is that contemporary AI generative models can memorize and replicate private data scraped up for use in an AI training set.
Week in review: Rail transport cybersecurity, “verified” OAuth apps used to infiltrate organizations
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Mounting cybersecurity pressure is creating headaches in railway boardrooms. In this Help Net Security interview, Dimitri van Zantvliet is the Cybersecurity Director/CISO of Dutch Railways, and co-chair to the Dutch and European Rail...
Here’s how ChatGPT could look as part of Microsoft Bing
We’ve heard multiple rumors that innovative AI tool ChatGPT is going to be wrapped into the Microsoft Bing search engine in the near future, and now we’ve got a leaked preview of how that integration might actually work and appear in your browser. Student and designer Owen Yin...
Automating the math for decision-making under uncertainty | MIT News
One reason deep learning exploded over the last decade was the availability of programming languages that could automate the math — college-level calculus — that is needed to train each new model. Neural networks are trained by tuning their parameters to try to maximize a score that can be rapidly calculated for training data. The equations used to adjust the parameters in each tuning step used to be derived painstakingly by hand. Deep learning platforms use a method called automatic differentiation to calculate the adjustments automatically. This allowed researchers to rapidly explore a huge space of models, and find the ones that really worked, without needing to know the underlying math.
Microsoft is holding a surprise event and it might be about Bing and ChatGPT
Microsoft is holding a surprise, and secretive, launch event at its Redmond headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 7. It might be Bing ChatGPT integration’s coming out to party or something else altogether, we just don’t know yet. The Windows 11 parent company sent out invites to a select group...
Effective Cybersecurity Tips for Students for Safe Browsing
The most effective cybersecurity tips for all learners to ensure that you attain your goals online without ever having to worry about your security and ensure that your data is safe each time you use the Internet. In modern times, online security has become of great concern considering the many...
Exploring GPT-3’s ‘artificial intelligence’ from a psychologist’s point of view
Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Cybernetics in Tübingen have examined the general intelligence of the language model GPT-3, a powerful AI tool. Using psychological tests, they studied competencies such as causal reasoning and deliberation, and compared the results with the abilities of humans. Their findings, now...
