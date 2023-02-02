Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Tommy Will Wear Jake Paul Out, Stop Him in Later Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the older brother of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, believes his brother will wear down and eventually stop Jake Paul in the later rounds. Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will collide with Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Tyson believes his brother...
worldboxingnews.net
Callum Smith takes stay busy fight as WBC title shot looms
Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the top of a stacked card at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11 that features Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr and Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
Boxing Scene
Photos: Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano - Face To Face, Announce Rematch
Hulu Theater, New York City - For the undisputed featherweight crown, with the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBC, WBO titles at stake, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) fought through fire to win a ten round unanimous decision over Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs). (photos by Ed Mulholland) The scores were 98-92,...
Boxing Scene
Valdez On Navarrete Clash: We Want Another Barrera-Morales Type Fight; Our Styles Can Make That Happen
Emanuel Navarrete insisted there was never any doubt he would overcome the worst moments of his eventual title win in a third weight division. There was some concern from his next potential opponent, however. A pre-existing injury forced Oscar Valdez into the role of ringside observer as he watched 'El...
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
sportszion.com
“He’s got more boxing skills” Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout at Las Vegas
Since last December, a lot has happened in the life of Gervonta Davis. On December 27, the American boxer was charged with domestic battery, for which he had to stay in jail one night and later got bailed out for $1k with several legal restrictions. After bailing out, Tank faced...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 results: Serghei Spivac steamrolls over Derrick Lewis in first round, calls out Jon Jones
Serghei Spivac may have just hammered the final nail into the coffin of Derrick Lewis’ run as a UFC title contender. The 28-year-old Moldovan heavyweight steamrolled over Lewis on Saturday night, tapping out “The Black Beast” with a first-round arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC Vegas 68, which took place at the UFC APEX. Spivac (16-3) dragged Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) to the mat at will, scoring at six takedowns in the brief contest, before going to work and securing the fight-ending submission. The official time of the stoppage was 3:05 of the opening round.
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I Might Move To 140 Pounds To F--- Up Teofimo Lopez
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all-in on next facing Vasiliy Lomachenko, but he’s already sending preemptive strikes toward another opponent in a new division. Haney and Lomachenko should meet sometime this spring, and if Haney defends his 135-pound titles, he could move up to 140 pounds immediately after.
Anthony Joshua has appointed Derrick James as his new head coach
The former world heavyweight champion will look to return to winning ways, after suffering successive defeats to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, when he takes on the American.
Boxing Scene
Gennadiy Golovkin To Relinquish IBF Middleweight Title; Esquiva Falcao First In Line For Vacant Belt
Gennadiy Golovkin is back down to one mandatory challenger. BoxingScene.com has learned that Golovkin has vacated his IBF middleweight title after holding the belt for more than three years. The development comes nearly four months after the two-time unified titlist was ordered to next face unbeaten mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao.
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin: When is the fight and how can I get tickets?
Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to fight Jermaine Franklin this spring, as the British heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways.Joshua will enter the headline bout on the back of two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk, who beat “AJ” via decision in 2021 and then again last August.Joshua’s first defeat by Usyk saw the 33-year-old surrender his unified heavyweight titles, which the undefeated Ukrainian retained in their rematch.Now Joshua looks to rebuild towards a world title fight, with Franklin set to stand across the ring from the Olympic gold medalist.Here’s all you need to know about...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It
NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
Boxing Scene
Edgar Berlanga: I Already Know I’m A Star, I’m Ready For Big-Time Fights
Edgar Berlanga has somewhat been boxing’s version of the “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” of late. After kicking off his career with 16 consecutive first-round KOs, the knockout phenomenon Berlanga has gone the distance in his last four fights, logging in a total of 38 rounds against the likes of Roamer Alexis Angulo, Steve Rolls, Marcelo Esteban Coceres, and Demond Nicholson.
Boxing Scene
Ben Shalom on Conor Benn: I Don’t Know What the WBC Have To Do With Whether He’s Fighting Or Not
Ben Shalom fails to see how the World Boxing Council factors into Conor Benn’s attempts to turn back the results of two failed drug tests. Benn, the embattled British welterweight, and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, have repeatedly insisted that the WBC’s ongoing investigation will result in a verdict that will vindicate Benn and restore his tarnished reputation. Hearn has stated that he expects Benn to fight in the first half of his year.
Anthony Joshua reveals new coach’s ‘high standards’ ahead of Jermaine Franklin fight
Anthony Joshua has admitted he is eager to ‘impress’ new coach Derrick James in his April clash with Jermaine Franklin.It was announced on Monday (6 February) that Joshua will box American heavyweight Franklin at London’s O2 Arena on 1 April, a bout that will mark the Briton’s first with James in his corner.The American coach, 51, counts compatriots and world champions Errol Spence Jr and Jermell Charlo among his fighters, with the former holding the unified welterweight titles and the latter possessing undisputed light-middleweight gold.James is Joshua’s third coach in as many fights, with “AJ” having split from his...
