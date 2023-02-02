Read full article on original website
The Twins That Remembered Their Dead Sisters’ Lives: A Case for Reincarnation
On a May morning in 1957, tragedy befell the small town of Hexham when an 11-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were struck by a reckless driver while going to church with their friend.
Maria Menounos is expecting her first baby after 10+ years of trying
Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! After more than a decade of trying to have a baby, the television personality revealed that she and her husband, Keven Undergaro, are going to be parents thanks to the help of a surrogate. “We are so grateful to the beautiful family...
Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship
There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Dear Abby: My boyfriend’s daughter won’t speak to him
DEAR ABBY: I’m writing on behalf of my partner of more than 10 years. He has three daughters ages 23, 20 and 16. While he’s close to two of them, his youngest distances herself when she doesn’t get what she wants or disagrees with his point of view on something. Eight months ago, she stopped talking to him because he badmouthed a boy band she likes. He essentially said they weren’t worth the money when she asked him to buy her a ticket to their concert. He was going to appease her, but her reaction was so strong, she didn’t give...
Andy Gibb: The Tragic Life and Death of The Bee Gees' Troubled Younger Brother
He was the talented but troubled younger brother of The Bee Gees, the rock-pop music sensation that catapulted to fame with the record-breaking Saturday Night Fever disco movie soundtrack album.
Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children
Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.
Princess Margaret’s rarely-seen grandson celebrates special day after embarking on royal first
Princess Margaret's rarely-seen grandson Arthur Chatto reportedly left Queen Elizabeth 'proud' after making a life-changing decision
boldsky.com
What Is Codependency In A Romantic Relationship? How To Tackle The Extreme Desire To Care For Your Partner
Why do we depend on others? - A very basic question that we rarely bother ourselves with. Well, Humans are social beings and at some point in our lives, we all have depended or relied on others to exist or survive, especially because we live in communities. Be it asking...
tvinsider.com
Jennifer Grey Talks Embodying Gwen Shamblin: ‘She Was Absolutely Without Empathy’
“You know how they say you couldn’t write this s**t? You couldn’t write this s**t!” Jennifer Grey declares of her latest role, playing controversial Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin in Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, a compelling new Lifetime docudrama. When the...
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
BBC
Adoption: Son finally meets birth mum after 58 years
Timothy Welch was one of the thousands of babies who were given up for adoption from a mother and baby home in the 1960s. He was only six weeks old when he was separated from his birth mother, June Mary Phelps, who was 18 at the time. He described how...
Adorable Moment Dog Is Ignored at Daycare Despite Being 'Goodest Boy'
"Why am I so unnaturally angry, like this pup is my grandchild?" asked one TikTok user.
Blame shifting in relationships.
Do you feel that your partner is constantly blaming you for everything including their bad behavior? Do you feel that no matter how hard you try there is always something lacking or something that you are responsible for not doing? Are fingers always being pointed in your direction because someone else won’t take responsibility for their actions?
The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain
When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
8 Tips for Living Alone Again After Divorce Or Separation
Life after a divorce or separation requires many adjustments. One big one? Learning to live alone again. After my separation, I texted my older cousin for words of advice. He’d previously survived a divorce, lived on his own for a while, and is now happily remarried. While discussing my pending move to a new place, we talked about how to readjust to living alone and dealing with the loneliness that can strike. He made one particular comment that stuck in my brain until moving day: “Living alone seems exciting at first, but you won’t know how you’ll handle it until that first night alone after you move in, lock the door for the night, and get into bed. That’s when it will all hit you.”
