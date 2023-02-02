ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorothy Writes

Dangers Of Emotional Intimacy Outside Of A Defined Relationship

There are many dangers of emotional intimacy outside of a relationship. When two people are emotionally intimate, they share their deepest feelings and thoughts with each other. They may also share intimate physical contact. This type of intimacy can be very dangerous, especially if the two people are not in a relationship.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
New York Post

Dear Abby: My boyfriend’s daughter won’t speak to him

DEAR ABBY: I’m writing on behalf of my partner of more than 10 years. He has three daughters ages 23, 20 and 16. While he’s close to two of them, his youngest distances herself when she doesn’t get what she wants or disagrees with his point of view on something.  Eight months ago, she stopped talking to him because he badmouthed a boy band she likes. He essentially said they weren’t worth the money when she asked him to buy her a ticket to their concert. He was going to appease her, but her reaction was so strong, she didn’t give...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: The Impact of Narcissistic Parenting on Children

Narcissistic parenting refers to a style where the parent prioritizes their needs and wants over their child's. They may be overly controlling, demanding, and critical and often lack empathy and emotional warmth towards their child. The impact of this type of parenting can be significant and long-lasting and affect the child's emotional, psychological, and social development.
BBC

Adoption: Son finally meets birth mum after 58 years

Timothy Welch was one of the thousands of babies who were given up for adoption from a mother and baby home in the 1960s. He was only six weeks old when he was separated from his birth mother, June Mary Phelps, who was 18 at the time. He described how...
Lisa

Blame shifting in relationships.

Do you feel that your partner is constantly blaming you for everything including their bad behavior? Do you feel that no matter how hard you try there is always something lacking or something that you are responsible for not doing? Are fingers always being pointed in your direction because someone else won’t take responsibility for their actions?
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain

When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
Fatherly

8 Tips for Living Alone Again After Divorce Or Separation

Life after a divorce or separation requires many adjustments. One big one? Learning to live alone again. After my separation, I texted my older cousin for words of advice. He’d previously survived a divorce, lived on his own for a while, and is now happily remarried. While discussing my pending move to a new place, we talked about how to readjust to living alone and dealing with the loneliness that can strike. He made one particular comment that stuck in my brain until moving day: “Living alone seems exciting at first, but you won’t know how you’ll handle it until that first night alone after you move in, lock the door for the night, and get into bed. That’s when it will all hit you.”
