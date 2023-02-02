ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
 5 days ago
MTG has challenged AOC to a debate on pay-per-view TV over the Green New Deal.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • AOC unloaded on Republicans for hypocrisy with their vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from her committee.
  • She said Republicans have been rewarded with plum committee assignments after doing worse.
  • "This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unloaded on Republicans for hypocrisy Thursday while defending her fellow "squad" member, Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Republicans voted to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee because of her controversial comments in the past about Israel. Ocasio-Cortez, in a fiery floor speech, said Republicans have been rewarded for doing worse.

"Don't tell me that this is about a condemnation of antisemitic remarks, when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space lasers, and also elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments in this body," she said, a reference to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene . "This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America."

Greene in 2018 published false and antisemitic conspiracy theories alleging the "Camp Fire" wildfire in California was orchestrated by politicians and wealthy Jewish bankers.

After being stripped of committee assignments last Congress for her rhetoric, she now sits on prestigious committees on oversight and homeland security.

Ocasio-Cortez further called out Republicans for rewarding Rep. Paul Gosar, without mentioning by name, "with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress" after she said he threatened her life.

The House voted in 2021 to censure Gosar and remove him from his committee assignments when he tweeted an edited anime video that showed him killing Ocasio-Cortes. His committee assignments this Congress include oversight and natural resources.

"I didn't get a single apology when my life was threatened. Thank you," she said, ending her speech by slamming her book on the lectern.

The House voted along party lines to remove Omar from the foreign affairs committee, except for Republican Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio, who voted "present."

Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, said a "disgusting legacy" of the September 11 terrorism attacks has been the targeting of and racism against Muslim Americans. She characterized the vote against Omar, who is Muslim, as "an extension of that legacy."

"There is nothing consistent with the Republican Party's continued attack except for the racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1413

popapete123
5d ago

Give it to the republicans for their hypocrisy. Realizing hypocrisy means nothing to them and some even consider hypocrisy a badge

Reply(307)
338
JERI
5d ago

The hypocrisy is stunning! These people have no integrity or honors and the way they’re acting so holier than thy should be embarrassing to all LOYAL PATRONS!! These people depends on lies and racism to keep their racist supporters willingly follow them!!!

Reply(44)
112
trying to get along
5d ago

Let's face it folks. Name calling does not make you right! Both parties have number of liars. It is part of their job at least as they see it. In the end we need to replace all the politicians in office today!

Reply(28)
87
