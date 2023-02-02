Read full article on original website
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
Man accused of shooting 2 at Huntington, West Virginia, bar offered plea
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution in the case against a man accused of shooting two people outside of a bar in Huntington has offered him a plea. The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March […]
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WOWK
Authorities looking for fraud suspect wanted in Florida, West Virginia and Indiana
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for defrauding Kanawha County residents out of thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, ran a car restoration shop in...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man sought for questioning in fraud investigation, wanted on warrants
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said is wanted for questioning related to cases in which county residents were defrauded. He also is wanted on warrants in two other states. John Bragg II, 45, is...
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police say man sought in stolen credit card investigation identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:41 p.m. 2/7/23. Charleston police said they have identified a man who they said is suspected in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at various locations in Charleston-South Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has posted a photo of the man Monday on...
2 in custody for alleged fentanyl dealing network in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Two people were arrested on Monday for allegedly having a fentanyl distribution network in Ashland, Kentucky. According to the Northeast Kentucky Drug and Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 1800 block of Belmont St. Officers say, Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22, were found […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
wchstv.com
Murder of Charleston police officer sparks bill for harsher sentences
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two years after the murder of a Charleston police officer, a bill in her honor puts harsher penalties on the table for those who cause the death of an officer. The bill was discussed at the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday. After emotional testimony from Charleston...
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the […]
McClung pleads guilty, faces life sentence, for Tonya Adkins’ murder
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the August 2021 slaying of 29-year-old Tonya Adkins of Beckley. Ronald J. McClung, 41, entered the plea before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He now faces 15 years to life in prison when Dimlich hands […]
Pennsylvania, West Virginia authorities and FBI offer reward in case of missing woman
WEST VIRGINIA/PENNSYLVANIA (WOWK) – State and federal authorities are offering a reward for any information that could help in the case of a woman who has been missing for 11 years. According to the FBI Pittsburgh, Maria Nina Miller, of Towanda, Pennsylvania was last seen Feb. 5, 2011. She was last seen at her workplace, […]
wajr.com
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
lootpress.com
Nicholas County Man Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, was sentenced today to 19 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made...
FBI offering $5,000 for information on missing woman who may be in WV
FBI Pittsburgh is offering $5,000 for information that will help find Maria Miller, who may have traveled through West Virginia.
wchstv.com
One COVID-19-related death added in West Virginia; hospitalizations increase Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one more COVID-19-related death Tuesday as hospitalizations due to the virus ticked up in West Virginia. The death – a 70-year-old man from Jackson County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,877, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations, active cases drop
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday as active cases and hospitalizations from the virus dropped. The state’s death toll moved to 7,876 with the new additions, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
