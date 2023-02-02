Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Sixers Rumored to Have Interest in a Reunion With Pistons Center
The Sixers could look into reuniting with Pistons center, Nerlens Noel.
Here's What Spencer Dinwiddie Tweeted After Getting Traded
Spencer Dinwiddie sent out a tweet after he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Brooklyn Nets.
Los Angeles Lakers Are In 3-Team Trade Talks To Land Tobias Harris And Furkan Korkmaz
The Los Angeles Lakers may have not gotten star Kyrie Irving, but there is still a possibility that the team will make a win-now move ahead of the trade deadline. They have two veteran superstars on their roster in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they have the opportunity to improve the roster around them.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Rumors: Sixers Will Attempt to Package Furkan Korkmaz Trade
Furkan Korkmaz requested a trade recently. So, the Sixers will look to try and give him what he wants.
Report: Ben Simmons appears to have zero trade value
The Brooklyn Nets might want to trade Ben Simmons, but they will likely have a hard time doing so. Simmons’ trade value around the league apparently is next to nothing. ESPN’s Bobby Marks appeared on the ESPN Radio show Monday morning with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marks said that Simmons has no trade value.
Hollinger expects Sixers to make a salary dump trade before deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers have been involved in a lot of trade rumors over recent weeks before Thursday’s 3 p.m. EST deadline as they look to achieve one of two things: improve their roster while also shedding some salary. At the moment, the Sixers are roughly $1.1 million above the...
Former Sixers Pick Jahlil Okafor Lands With Delaware Blue Coats
The Delaware Blue Coats have made a trade.
Former Laker Wants to Return to NBA, Play With Purple and Gold
While playing one season in Los Angeles, the forward averaged 7 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Patrick Beverley And Lonnie Walker
The Los Angeles Lakers could include Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker in trades packages to upgrade their roster.
Sixers' Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Knicks on Sunday Night
Joel Embiid is on the Sixers' injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Report: Raptors Prefer Young Players to Draft Picks in O.G. Anunoby Deal
The Toronto Raptors reportedly prefer young players over draft picks if they're going to trade O.G. Anunoby ahead of the trade deadline
Sixers President Daryl Morey Re-Visits Isaiah Joe Release
Daryl Morey discussed the logic behind releasing Isaiah Joe at the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season during a recent interview.
Heat Center Dewayne Dedmon Reportedly Linked to OKC Thunder Ahead of Trade Deadline
Oklahoma City has been linked to Heat center Dewayne Dedmon via Heat inside Ira Winderman ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Sixers Collapse From Big Early Lead vs. Knicks on Sunday
The New York Knicks got revenge on their home court against the Sixers on Sunday night.
