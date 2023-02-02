ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Fresno Council to Undo ‘Bredefeld’ Leadership Rules

Rules enacted because of the presence of a certain Fresno city councilman are slated to be reversed. When Garry Bredefeld took his seat on the city council in 2017, his colleagues changed the rules on who could hold leadership positions. The changes include requiring one year experience prior to taking a seat on the council, and the usual rotation system by district number could be upended by a majority vote.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7.  The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Commissioner Resigns Over Potential Conflict After GV Wire Inquiry

A Fresno planning commissioner resigned his seat after inquiries from GV Wire about whether holding that position and an elected school board job clash. “In order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, I have resigned from my position on the Commission,” Rob Fuentes wrote Friday morning on social media.
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent

The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Conservative Clash. Bredefeld In, Running Against Brandau. Patterson Out.

A heavyweight clash between well-known conservatives is brewing for north Fresno in 13 months. Garry Bredefeld announced he is running for Fresno County Supervisor on Saturday. Hours later, Jim Patterson announced he will not run despite previous public intentions to do so. And, incumbent Steve Brandau says he isn’t going...
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA

With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
CLOVIS, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on lockdown again

February 6th, 2023: At the direction of Fresno PD, Clovis West High School and Fort Washington were again placed on lockdown at 9:30 AM Monday morning as another “spoofing threat” phone call, similar to the one placed on Friday afternoon, was received by a dispatch substation. Officers from...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Home retailer moves ‘Beyond’ Visalia

VISALIA – Local shoppers will have to look beyond a national retailer on the brink of collapse for their home and bath needs next year. On Jan. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing another 87 stores in 2023, including the Visalia store at 3125 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Other California closings for the company include stores in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendora, Folsom, Culver City, San Diego, Upland, Carlsbad, Hawthorne, and Palm Desert. The company also closed five of its buybuy Baby stores, which sells baby clothes and accessories, and all of its Harmon stores, a discount retailer for beauty, health and cosmetics products. In all, the company plans to shutter 142 stores this year.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County

Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Second Threat Forces Another Lockdown at Clovis West

Clovis West High School was on lockdown Monday morning for the second time in as many school days after Fresno Police received a phone call from a caller threatening a school shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley said. Dooley said police dispatchers received the call at 9:30 a.m. after it was forwarded...
FRESNO, CA

