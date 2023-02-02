Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Fresno Council to Undo ‘Bredefeld’ Leadership Rules
Rules enacted because of the presence of a certain Fresno city councilman are slated to be reversed. When Garry Bredefeld took his seat on the city council in 2017, his colleagues changed the rules on who could hold leadership positions. The changes include requiring one year experience prior to taking a seat on the council, and the usual rotation system by district number could be upended by a majority vote.
Programs offer assistance for those struggling with rising gas prices
As people in and around the Central Valley experience increasing gas and electric bills, Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing the federal government to look into the high natural gas prices.
Fresno County warns of crisis in hospital system
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County proclamation of a local emergency based on no bed capacity at local hospitals ends Tuesday, Feb. 7. The purpose of the proclamation on Jan. 3 included alerting the Federal and State government regarding the hospital crisis, according to Fresno County. Fresno County Board of Supervisors says they approved […]
Collected storm water offered to growers to recharge their farm land, farmers rush to prepare
Farmers say the extra water is a blessing, but now some are rushing to make sure they're ready to receive it.
First Hmong American mayor of major U.S. city celebrated in Fresno
Oakland mayor Sheng Thao, who is the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city, visited the Central Valley this weekend.
GV Wire
Fresno Commissioner Resigns Over Potential Conflict After GV Wire Inquiry
A Fresno planning commissioner resigned his seat after inquiries from GV Wire about whether holding that position and an elected school board job clash. “In order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest, I have resigned from my position on the Commission,” Rob Fuentes wrote Friday morning on social media.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced County Fair announces new Livestock Superintendent
The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Valley native and former Merced resident Terri O’Leary-Collins as its new Livestock Superintendent. O’Leary-Collins brings over four decades of experience in livestock shows, most recently as the Livestock Superintendent for The Big Fresno Fair, a position she has held for the past eight years and will continue on a contract basis. A graduate of Fresno State, with a B.S. in Animal Science and Agriculture Education, she has turned a love of livestock and fairs into a meaningful career.
GV Wire
Conservative Clash. Bredefeld In, Running Against Brandau. Patterson Out.
A heavyweight clash between well-known conservatives is brewing for north Fresno in 13 months. Garry Bredefeld announced he is running for Fresno County Supervisor on Saturday. Hours later, Jim Patterson announced he will not run despite previous public intentions to do so. And, incumbent Steve Brandau says he isn’t going...
GV Wire
The Fresno DA Blamed Newsom for a Police Death, but Facts Support Newsom’s Account
Fresno DA Lisa Smittcamp blamed California Governor Newsom for the early release of Nathaniel Dixon, accused of killing police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. in Selma. However, facts indicate that Smittcamp’s office made the decision that led to Dixon’s release under AB109, a California law aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Clovis, CA
With its diverse array of tourist attractions, Clovis can offer a worthwhile vacation!. Located in Fresno County, California, Clovis has gone from a simple freight stop to a bright, charming city. It had only been officially incorporated in 1912, but it was already a well-populated area for transportation. It’s home...
sjvsun.com
Bredefeld’s in, Patterson’s retiring amid fight for Fresno’s best political real estate
The fight for Fresno County’s most popular piece of political real estate – its second Supervisorial District – has been a hotbed of activity Saturday with two would-be contenders making their moves. Saturday, Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld and Asm. Jim Patterson (R–Fresno) shook up the landscape...
Hanford Sentinel
56th Annual World Ag Expo starts next week, and this year it means business
The 56th Annual World Ag Expo is set to start next week at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. The Expo is set to run Feb. 14-16, and this year's theme is “Taking care of Ag Business.” General admission tickets are on sale and start at $20, children under the age of 6 are free.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis West and Fort Washington placed on lockdown again
February 6th, 2023: At the direction of Fresno PD, Clovis West High School and Fort Washington were again placed on lockdown at 9:30 AM Monday morning as another “spoofing threat” phone call, similar to the one placed on Friday afternoon, was received by a dispatch substation. Officers from...
thesungazette.com
Home retailer moves ‘Beyond’ Visalia
VISALIA – Local shoppers will have to look beyond a national retailer on the brink of collapse for their home and bath needs next year. On Jan. 30, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will be closing another 87 stores in 2023, including the Visalia store at 3125 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Other California closings for the company include stores in Los Angeles, Pasadena, Glendora, Folsom, Culver City, San Diego, Upland, Carlsbad, Hawthorne, and Palm Desert. The company also closed five of its buybuy Baby stores, which sells baby clothes and accessories, and all of its Harmon stores, a discount retailer for beauty, health and cosmetics products. In all, the company plans to shutter 142 stores this year.
Fresno introduces low or no-cost spay and neuter program for pets
Mayor Jerry Dyer to announce a partnership that will allow eligible residents in the City of Fresno to receive low or no-cost spay and neuter services for their pets.
17 vehicles impounded during crackdown on illegal sideshows in Fresno
More than a dozen drivers had their vehicles impounded during a crackdown on illegal sideshows over the weekend in Fresno.
KMPH.com
Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Wreck on Highway 99 in Madera County
Officials in Madera County reported a fatal solo car wreck in Madera County on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The traffic crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Avenue 18 1/2 exit, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo Car Wreck in Madera County. Officers with the...
GV Wire
Second Threat Forces Another Lockdown at Clovis West
Clovis West High School was on lockdown Monday morning for the second time in as many school days after Fresno Police received a phone call from a caller threatening a school shooting, Lt. Bill Dooley said. Dooley said police dispatchers received the call at 9:30 a.m. after it was forwarded...
‘There could have been crashes’: Fresno is counting the cost of a rise in sideshows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new influx of sideshows in Fresno has prompted the Fresno Police Department to warn residents about how dangerous the popular phenomenon can be. Department officials say they received as many as 15 calls about sideshows on Sunday alone. “They’re vehicle stunts, but it oftentimes results in them losing control of […]
Comments / 0