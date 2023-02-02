Read full article on original website
NYLON
Harry Styles' "As It Was" Grammy Performance Featured A Silver Tinsel Onesie
Glam has been the dress code for Harry Styles’ Harry’s House era, and that didn’t change for his turn on the 2023 Grammys stage. For the singer’s raucous performance of his massive hit “As It Was,” Styles charged out in a shimmery — and shimmy-encouraging — silver tinsel onesie that complemented his other look of the night, a rainbow sequined jumpsuit.
NYLON
All Of The Sexy, Sparkly Outfits From The 2023 Grammys Afterparty
The celebrities did not skimp on dramatic fashion at the 2023 Grammy Awards, with plenty of eye-catching looks on the red carpet — whether it was Olivia Rodrigo’s sexy, sheer Miu Miu slip dress over a black balconette bra and matching underwear, or Cardi B’s dramatic, statuesque hooded electric blue Gaurav Gupta gown — but the fashion was just ramping up at the main event. Everyone knows the afterparty is when celebrities can truly let their freak fashion flags fly, and this year was no exception.
NYLON
Hailey Bieber’s Bubblegum Pink Nails Are Channeling Spring
If there’s one celebrity that’s proven that she can make a manicure trend online, it’s Hailey Bieber. After giving us, “glazed donut skin” with her skincare line Rhode, she followed it up with the “glazed donut” nail trend that took over TikTok last year. Marked by a see-through iridescent, pearly, or frosty nail color with a maximum shine finish, the model has since transitioned the look with a chocolate glaze shade for the cooler months. Now, she’s revealed that she’s ready for spring and a new “glazed donut” update with her latest manicure, bubblegum pink nails.
NYLON
Olivia Rodrigo Wore A Sheer Slip Dress To The 2023 Grammys
The 65th annual Grammy Awards were held Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, gathering together all of the biggest names in music. With so many icons in one place, an artist really has to bring something extra with their look in order to stand out on the red carpet. Olivia Rodrigo, for her second-ever Grammys appearance, was clearly up to the task with the help of a provocative ensemble.
NYLON
For The Girls Of Forever Magazine, What's Forever Is Friendship
When Madeline Cash, Anika Jade Levy, and Nat Ruiz arrive at 169 Bar on a Sunday evening, Cash is nearly keeling over from carrying a corrugated plastic USPS box filled to the brim with 500 magazines and Pocket Bibles encased in silver bubble wrap ready to be mailed across the country. As we discuss the merits and drawbacks of 169 Bar’s Aperol spritz (it does the trick, we conclude), a group of girls in mismatched chairs perk up from their Tecates like meerkats and ask what we’re all doing there.
