The 65th annual Grammy Awards were held Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, gathering together all of the biggest names in music. With so many icons in one place, an artist really has to bring something extra with their look in order to stand out on the red carpet. Olivia Rodrigo, for her second-ever Grammys appearance, was clearly up to the task with the help of a provocative ensemble.

