ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Lansing Daily

Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police

A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown

Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
CEDARTOWN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man in custody after pursuit with GSP, Johns Creek Police

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man was placed under arrest after a chase that involved Georgia State Patrol and the Johns Creek Police Department on Monday afternoon. It happened on Old Alabama Road, according to a Johns Creek Police Department tweet, with a photo showing the scene in a shopping center.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
wbhfradio.org

A Rockmart Woman is Jailed in Bartow Charged with Vehicular Homicide

A Rockmart woman was jailed on vehicular homicide charges over the weekend. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, the accident occurred Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on Highway 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The deceased is identified as a five-year-old male. Both the driver and the victim were residents of Rockmart, Georgia.
ROCKMART, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy