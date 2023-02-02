Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Case involving officer whose K-9 attacked Alpharetta man to be presented to grand jury
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 2021 case involving an Alpharetta officer whose K-9 attacked a man outside his home will be presented to a grand jury. A city official on Monday confirmed to 11Alive that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office had verbally notified the city in January about plans to present the case to a grand jury in March.
WXIA 11 Alive
15-year-old suspected of shooting mother, killing man: Atlanta Police
When officers arrived, they found two people shot. Collice L. Walton, 25, was killed at the scene, according to the APD.
WXIA 11 Alive
Police investigating after juvenile shot, critically hurt in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A juvenile was critically hurt after a shooting in South Fulton Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said it happened at the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass. The location is not far from Langston Hughes High School and near South Fulton Parkway. The victim was taken to the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Teen suspected of shooting mother, killing man in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood: APD
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and a woman injured in Atlanta's Princeton Lakes neighborhood Monday afternoon. The suspect police said is the teenage son of the female victim. Atlanta Police Department said the two were shot around 4:30 p.m. at the 3200...
WGAU
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Customer Opens Fire in McDonald’s After Arguing With Employee: Police
A McDonald’s customer opened fire inside the fast food restaurant after he got into an argument with an employee, per Georgia authorities. The DeKalb County Police Department (DCPD) said the man pulled out the gun at the outlet on Wesley Chapel Road on Monday. According to the United States Department of Labor, there are hundreds … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WXIA 11 Alive
Pregnant woman dies, baby in critical condition after shooting at troubled condos in DeKalb County
A pregnant woman who was shot last week at the Brannon Hill Condominiums, has died, DeKalb County Police said. Her baby is in critical condition.
coosavalleynews.com
Three Arrested After Police Find Meth Following Shooting in Cedartown
Cedartown Police arrested Christopher Fincher, 36 of Cedartown, Kalya Cristina Sprayberry 32 of Cedartown, and Kayla Caroline Ficher, 32 of Atlanta, this week after reports said they found methamphetamine after reports of shots being fired at a home on Irwin Street. Police said that after first arriving at the scene,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man in custody after pursuit with GSP, Johns Creek Police
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man was placed under arrest after a chase that involved Georgia State Patrol and the Johns Creek Police Department on Monday afternoon. It happened on Old Alabama Road, according to a Johns Creek Police Department tweet, with a photo showing the scene in a shopping center.
wbhfradio.org
A Rockmart Woman is Jailed in Bartow Charged with Vehicular Homicide
A Rockmart woman was jailed on vehicular homicide charges over the weekend. According to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Autumn Nicole Teems Clark was jailed Saturday morning and charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, seat belt violation involving a child five years of age or less, failure to maintain lane, and driving under the influence of alcohol. According to reports, the accident occurred Saturday at 10:20 a.m. on Highway 113 near Gordon McCormick Road in Taylorsville. The deceased is identified as a five-year-old male. Both the driver and the victim were residents of Rockmart, Georgia.
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
While searching the area, deputies found a large white bag stashed in a nearby bush.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
Police say teen couple lured Henry County 14-year-old, paralyzing him during armed robbery
He thought he was just going to visit a friend on his Christmas break.
WXIA 11 Alive
Driver dead, 3 people in hospital after car crashes into Gwinnett County home, police say
It is not yet known what caused the driver to crash into the home. Authorities also said it is unknown if anyone else was inside the car at the time.
WXIA 11 Alive
Skeletal remains found in Dacula along Drowning Creek Road, police say
Gwinnett County Police Department officials said someone had found the remains along Drowning Creek Road Monday night. The remains are believed to belong to a human.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man arrested after attempted contraband drop at jail
An attempted contraband drop at the DeKalb County Jail by an armed man ends with his arrest. Deputies say Michael Dixon was armed with a box cutter and dropped a white bag in a nearby bush.
WXIA 11 Alive
Fulton County task force to explore reparations for Black people
The county board of commissioners approved funding for the Fulton County Reparations Task Force. According to a county news release, $250,000 was approved.
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
Comments / 0