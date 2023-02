The Herkimer girls indoor track and field team accomplished something special during Tuesday’s Section III Championships at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. The Magicians won their first girls sectional title in program history. They outscored South Lewis 107-74 to take home the Class C title. Sauquoit Valley rounded out the top three with a team score of 48.

HERKIMER, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO