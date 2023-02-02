Illinois AG's latest lawsuit alleges manufactures knew PFAS products posed significant risks

Read full article on original website
Related
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois agencies prepare to help uninsured as Medicaid pandemic protections end
More than 300,000 Illinois residents could lose health insurance coverage when Medicaid pandemic protections end on March 31. Medicaid continuous coverage was established by congress during the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to remain on Medicaid even if they may have become ineligible. The plan also gave states additional funds to keep people on their Medicaid plans.
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois Department of Agriculture director talks accomplishments so far, goals for next 4 years
In an extended interview with WCBU-WGLT, Illinois Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II discussed successes achieved in the space of agriculture during Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s first term, along with Costello’s goals for his next four years at the helm of the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA). “There are...
northernpublicradio.org
At least 30 minutes of recess is now required at Illinois elementary schools. Here’s what it’s meant for kids.
On a winter's day, 5th grade students at Gregory Elementary School in Rockford run around outside at recess. It’s a scene most people are probably familiar with from when they were in elementary school: kids in puffy winter coats playing all sorts of games and walking around with their friends.
Comments / 0