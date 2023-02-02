ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County

By Michael Mahar
 5 days ago

HEBRON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Image via Hebron Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook

Firefighters say that the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, and it did not hold up any traffic as it occurred on a secluded dirt road. They also say despite damage to the truck, the fire was put out completely in 20 minutes after an overhaul.

