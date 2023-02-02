ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

bladenonline.com

Bladen County Schools Announce New Goals

The Bladen County Board of Education held a work session on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Bladen County Schools District Office in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. For over four hours, the school board members listened to the administration of each Bladen County school give presentations. Some of the schools’ goals...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Adventure Development Wins SPACE Award

SELMA – Adventure Development, LLC, won a Triangle Business Journal 2023 SPACE award for Top Hospitality/Entertainment Development at an awards ceremony held at Raleigh Iron Works on February 2. The ceremony celebrates the best in Triangle commercial real estate. AdVenture Development was recognized for its Old North State Food...
SELMA, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina law enforcement agencies facing staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing staffing shortages, and Eastern Carolina is no exception. New recruits are in short supply and retirement rates are on the rise in The United States. During 2020-2021 resignations among police officers increased by 18% compared to previous years...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Chamber Hosts 74th Annual Banquet

BENSON – The Benson Chamber of Commerce held their 74th annual Banquet on February 3, 2023 at The Barn at Broadslab. A number of awards were handed includuing the Citizen of the Year. Awards. Back (left to right) Chamber Ambassador of the Year DH Johnson, Arts Award Stephen Pfeiffer,...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Phillip Rose Wright

Wilson’s Mills – Phillip Rose Wright, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the SECU Hospice House of Smithfield. Born on January 29, 1940, in Johnston County, he was a son of the late Thomas (Tebo) and E.J. Wright. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Wright, grandson, Joshua Wade Wright and daughter-in-law, Tammy Wright.
SMITHFIELD, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Make history in Goldsboro this spring

“They led the way” is the title for the newest Civil War Trails sign in North Carolina which was recently installed in Goldsboro. On March 27, join community leaders, descendants, and officials in downtown Goldsboro as they dedicate the new site and remember the service of the men in the 135th United States “Colored” Infantry.
GOLDSBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
GOLDSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Carl Frederick Murray

Carl Frederick “Fred” Murray, age 85, of Selma, passed away on February 4, 2023. Born in Johnston County on December 31, 1937, he was the son of the late Charlie Blaine and Vicky Godwin Murray. Fred was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth Lane Murray in 2019.
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Emma Rollins Johnson

(February 17, 1943 – February 6, 2023) We said farewell to Emma Rollins Johnson of 210 Highway in Smithfield, at 4:20 am on February 6, 2023. She was born in Johnston County to the late Clyda Deans Rollins and the late Ed Rastus Rollins on February 17, 1943. Not being opposed to hard work, she worked in the knitting mills in Burlington, NC until 1970, then as a tobacco farmer on 1010 highway until 1986 and then as a waitress at the Waffle House until she retired in 2008.
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Gwendolyn Gay Bailey

Gwendolyn Gay Bailey, 55, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born on March 27, 1967 to the late David Earl Bailey and Laura Elizabeth Stephenson Creech. Gwen enjoyed going for drives, spending time at the lake and with her family. She...
SMITHFIELD, NC

