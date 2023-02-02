Read full article on original website
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett names Eric Godfree head football coach
Less than two weeks after stepping down at Parkview, Eric Godfree is a Gwinnett head football coach again. Godfree was announced Tuesday as the head coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Bill Stewart. Stewart left North to become an analyst on the Georgia Tech football coaching staff.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Parkview rolls to win at North Gwinnett
SUWANEE — Parkview’s girls soccer team posted a 4-0 road victory over North Gwinnett on Tuesday. The Panthers (2-0) got one goal each from Ella Price, Keely Klinect, Kathleen Ngulefac and Alex Gib.
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Taylor Romano, Sierra Driessen reach 1,000-point milestone
BUFORD — Buford celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with a 78-44 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA, and senior Taylor Romano hit a major milestone. Romano scored 10 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Seckinger scores historic first victory
DACULA — Seckinger earned the first varsity boys soccer win in school history Tuesday night, defeating Hebron Christian 4-1. Josh Matveld and Camilo Rodriguez had a goal and an assist each in the victory, while Ayden Smith and Chris Salinas also had goals.
gwinnettprepsports.com
LACROSSE ROUNDUP: Tory Seaton, Hannah Mixon power Greater Atlanta Christian win
NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Hannah Mixon combined for 10 goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-9 win over St. Pius in girls lacrosse. Seaton had five goals and an assist and Mixon had five goals, while Cydney Merrick had two goals, one assist and 13 draw controls. Kaitlin Griffin added one goal and one assist.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood sweeps basketball games at Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood went on the road and swept Archer in a Region 4-AAAAAAA basketball doubleheader. The Brookwood boys (11-13) won their first region game with a 67–64 upset of Archer (16-7), ranked ninth in Class AAAAAAA. The top-ranked Brookwood girls opened the night with a 65-53 victory over Archer, ranked third in AAAAAAA.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Mill Creek goalie Brayden Williams rises to success in opposite position from his older brother
Bailey Williams made the Daily Post’s Super Six in boys lacrosse largely for his ability to score goals. Williams, playing attack, scored a Mill Creek-record 82 goals in 2017, and was on the Super Six in both 2017 and 2018, but the latest member of the Williams family to earn Super Six recognition was selected for the opposite reason — his ability to prevent goals.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Meadowcreek lineman Mecca Edwards commits to West Virginia Wesleyan
Meadowcreek senior Mecca Edwards committed Sunday to the West Virginia Wesleyan College football program. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder started on the offensive line for the Mustangs’ state playoff team last season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Beloved official Scott Cramer remembered fondly during tribute at Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Wherever you needed him, the late Scott Cramer was there. Cramer spent the past 18 years as a basketball official with the Multi-County Basketball Officials Association based out of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties and the longtime Lawrenceville resident was honored in between basketball games at Archer High School Friday night. He passed away unexpectedly last August at the age of 55, leaving a void in the community.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Her Life Was Suddenly Altered’: Friend Says Georgia High School Teacher Injured In Viral Brawl with Student Is Unable to Walk
Less than a week after a Georgia teacher was captured on video in a fracas with one of her students, her friends are saying her leg and knee are so injured she will need to learn to walk again. A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help the educator with...
Did Georgia’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow today?
Spring is coming early. — That’s the word from Georgia’s own furry prognosticator, Gen. Beauregard Lee, as Georgia’s foremost authority on the start of spring emerged from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Preserve in Jackson, he did not see his shadow. For over two decades,...
gwinnettprepsports.com
ON THE MARKET: Check out this cozy cottage in Lilburn
Welcome to Cottages at Noble Village, an active adult community close to every local amenity!. This is the new River Birch floor plan, with two bedrooms and two full baths. A sought-after end unit, this home is filled with elegant finishes, including LVP flooring, ceramic and subway tile, stainless-steel appliances, and so much more.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
FOX Carolina
20-year-old dies after Friday night crash
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
I-20 reopens after heavy police activity blocks lanes
There were at least a dozen police cars and two ambulances in the westbound lanes at MLK Jr. Drive.
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, ex-wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson dead at 82
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was the wife of the City of Atlanta's first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson.
Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley announces funeral plans for son, who died at 32
Brandon Smiley was found unresponsive at his home in Birmingham on Jan. 29.
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
Stetson Bennett left the detention center just a few hours after his arrest. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children. Atlanta Mayor declares 2023 "Year of the Youth" Updated: 5 hours ago. Atlanta...
