Hoschton, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett names Eric Godfree head football coach

Less than two weeks after stepping down at Parkview, Eric Godfree is a Gwinnett head football coach again. Godfree was announced Tuesday as the head coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Bill Stewart. Stewart left North to become an analyst on the Georgia Tech football coaching staff.
SUWANEE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Seckinger scores historic first victory

DACULA — Seckinger earned the first varsity boys soccer win in school history Tuesday night, defeating Hebron Christian 4-1. Josh Matveld and Camilo Rodriguez had a goal and an assist each in the victory, while Ayden Smith and Chris Salinas also had goals.
DACULA, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

LACROSSE ROUNDUP: Tory Seaton, Hannah Mixon power Greater Atlanta Christian win

NORCROSS — Tory Seaton and Hannah Mixon combined for 10 goals Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 13-9 win over St. Pius in girls lacrosse. Seaton had five goals and an assist and Mixon had five goals, while Cydney Merrick had two goals, one assist and 13 draw controls. Kaitlin Griffin added one goal and one assist.
NORCROSS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Brookwood sweeps basketball games at Archer

LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood went on the road and swept Archer in a Region 4-AAAAAAA basketball doubleheader. The Brookwood boys (11-13) won their first region game with a 67–64 upset of Archer (16-7), ranked ninth in Class AAAAAAA. The top-ranked Brookwood girls opened the night with a 65-53 victory over Archer, ranked third in AAAAAAA.
THOMASVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Mill Creek goalie Brayden Williams rises to success in opposite position from his older brother

Bailey Williams made the Daily Post’s Super Six in boys lacrosse largely for his ability to score goals. Williams, playing attack, scored a Mill Creek-record 82 goals in 2017, and was on the Super Six in both 2017 and 2018, but the latest member of the Williams family to earn Super Six recognition was selected for the opposite reason — his ability to prevent goals.
HOSCHTON, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Beloved official Scott Cramer remembered fondly during tribute at Archer

LAWRENCEVILLE — Wherever you needed him, the late Scott Cramer was there. Cramer spent the past 18 years as a basketball official with the Multi-County Basketball Officials Association based out of Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties and the longtime Lawrenceville resident was honored in between basketball games at Archer High School Friday night. He passed away unexpectedly last August at the age of 55, leaving a void in the community.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

ON THE MARKET: Check out this cozy cottage in Lilburn

Welcome to Cottages at Noble Village, an active adult community close to every local amenity!. This is the new River Birch floor plan, with two bedrooms and two full baths. A sought-after end unit, this home is filled with elegant finishes, including LVP flooring, ceramic and subway tile, stainless-steel appliances, and so much more.
LILBURN, GA
FOX Carolina

20-year-old dies after Friday night crash

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash that happened on Friday night. The crash happened near the intersection of Berry Farm Road and Cleveland Pike Road near Westminster at around 9:33 p.m. The coroner said the crash happened...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA

