FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
Rahway Board of Education Announces Dr. Aleya Shoieb as Acting Superintendent
RAHWAY, NJ — In an unexpected move, the Rahway Board of Education (BOE) announced at its February 7th caucus meeting that the superintendent of the Rahway Public Schools, Dr. Patricia Camp, is currently on a leave of absence. Dr. Aleya Shoieb, who has been the principal of Franklin Elementary...
Nutley High School Performing Arts Production of CHICAGO Opens Friday
NUTLEY, NJ - Tickets are now on sale for Nutley High School Performing Arts production of CHICAGO. There are just three performances of the acclaimed musical, Friday Feb. 10, Feb. 11, and Sun. Feb. 12. - There are two tiers of tickets, $20 for rows A-M and $15 for N-W.
Mary Weichert to host The Seton Hall Stillman School of Business Students for Seminar
Nothing humbles me more than when people I consider to be much smarter than me ask for my perspective, never mind when they happen to be the brilliant minds of academia…. When Professor Boroff of the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University asked if I would run a seminar for her students, along with Gary’s Wine & Marketplace and The Taubman Company that owns the Mall at Short Hills, two words came to my mind: Hell. Yes.
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
Hackensack Recreation Department Hosts Free Coding Program
Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department will be hosting a free six-week computer coding class for students in fifth through eighth grade. Coding, also referred to as computer programming, is how we communicate with computers. Code instructs a computer on what to do, therefore writing code is similar to writing a set of instructions. Learning to write code will make it quicker to instruct computers on what to do or how to behave. You can create websites and apps, and process data through coding.
Paramus Superintendent on Bus Crash: Students Safely Transported...to Begin Their School Day
PARAMUS, NJ - School Superintendent Sean Adams sent parents a note this morning to allay any fears that may have arisen from this morning's school bus crash on East Ridgewood Avenue. "Earlier this morning, there was an accident involving one of our buses en route to Parkway Elementary School," Adams...
Chatham High Academic Team Places in Phillipsburg Competition
Chatham High School’s Academic B Team placed third at the Phillipsburg High School Academic Competition on Saturday. They had a tough loss in the semifinals, where they played against NV Demarest's A Team and lost narrowly after four successive tiebreaker questions. Over 20 teams competed. The CHS B Team...
St. Stan's Students and Faculty Plunge into Icy Waters to Raise $ for St. Jude's Children's Hospital
SEA BRIGHT, NJ -- Students and faculty from St. Stanislaus Kostka School in Sayreville braved arctic temperatures and frigid waters and jumped into the Atlantic Ocean in Sea Bright to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital at the annual Polar Plunge event on Sunday, Feb. 5, sponsored by the 17th Annual AOH Division 2, Monmouth County, Polar Plunge for Catholic Education.
Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Club Named 'Recreation Program of the Year'; Rosenthal Named 'Volunteer of the Year'
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood Soccer Club (SPFSC) received two awards from NJ Youth Soccer Association: 2022 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year and 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year (Matt Rosenthal, President of the SPFSC). "While it was an honor to be able to represent SPFSC at...
Livingston Chinese Association Hosts Inaugural Lunar New Year Fireworks Celebration
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Hundreds of Livingston community members recently joined the Livingston Chinese Association (LCA) for its first annual Lunar New Year fireworks celebration at the Livingston Memorial Oval. Thanks to LCA board leadership with support from the Living Stone Christian Church and volunteers from the Chinese community of...
Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnasts Have First Meet of the Season
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnastics Teams participated in their first meet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and are excited to begin their competitive season. The meet was held at the Madison Area YMCA on January 29, 2023. The A Division Team competes USAG Level 8 and was represented...
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for...
Denville Rotarians Sponsor Valentine's Day Blood Drive
DENVILLE, NJ - Citing a "critical need for blood donors,"Denville Rotarians are asking residents to participate in an upcoming Valentine's Day blood drive. Sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Denville, the Denville Rotary Club and New Jersey Blood Services, the drive will take place at the Community Room of the Denville Municipal Building on Feb. 14 from noon to 6 p.m.
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
Thoughts On The Berkeley Heights Town Council Agenda 2.7.2023
On a glance at the town council agenda, the resolution authorizing an emergency appropriation for $1,533,525.00 raises some eyebrows. Why is the Council authorizing an emergency appropriation of $1.5 million?. Before this being discussed at the next meeting, it would be helpful to the public if the Council could provide...
Scotch Plains Police Chief Briel and Soon-to-Be Deputy Chief Sellinger Are Exemplary Officers
As the son of a retired Chief of Police, one of the special honors of my time in public office so far has been the opportunity to serve as liaison from the governing body to the Scotch Plains Police Department. In that role, I routinely meet with our Police Department’s leadership to understand and respond to the Department’s needs, and to overall facilitate a proactive relationship between our Township’s police and elected officials on a host of matters anywhere. That could be anything from traffic safety, to protecting our seniors from financial scams, to budgets, equipment, and community outreach.
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
