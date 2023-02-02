Read full article on original website
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Marvel United: Multiverse Reveals Civil War Expansion
Marvel United: Multiverse is on the final stretch, and the Kickstarter campaign continues to reveal expansions that longtime Marvel fans will absolutely lose their minds over. One of the biggest new additions is the Civil War expansion, an expansion based on one of Marvel's most well-known stories, and if you're a fan of the original ...
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
The Invisible Man Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Suits Up as the DCU’s Batman In New Fan Art
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially ushered in a new era of DC Comics-inspired movies with the announcement of their new slate, and things are definitely off to a good start. As revealed by the co-CEOs of DC Studios Creature Commandos, Waller, Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Booster Gold, The Brave and the Bold, Lanterns, ...
Fantastic Four Director Matt Shakman Breaks Silence on MCU Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin their fifth Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already getting some great reactions and will probably go down as the best in the Paul Rudd-led franchise. The film serves as the introduction to ...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
Konosuba Cosplay Gets Megumin Ready for Her Spin-Off
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World will be making its grand return to the world of anime later this Spring with a new spin-off series, and one awesome cosplay is ready to take it all over with Megumin! The anime taking on Natsume Akatsuki's now complete light novel series was a massive hit with fans for its first two seasons, and followed this up with a debut feature film. But that was far from the end of it as now the anime is gearing up to take over the world once more with some brand new anime releases very soon.
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Surprised With Freebies Ahead of Release
Hogwarts Legacy is out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles this week, February 10, with Deluxe Edition owners set to get early access tomorrow, February 7. To coincide with the game's launch, WB Games and Avalanche Software have announced a series of Twitch drops that will dish out freebies to those who participate. The ...
My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals Deku and All Might's Biggest Secret
My Hero Academia has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime with the newest episode, and things were blown wide open as Izuku Midoriya and All Might's biggest secret has been revealed! Season 6 of the series has been spending the first part of the year exploring how the heroes and villains are coping with everything that happened during the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. But this was only the beginning as the anime is about to go through even bigger changes now that the series is setting the stage for its proper endgame to come.
Avatar: The Way of Water Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Movie at International Box Office
James Cameron has officially beaten James Cameron to earn the number three spot at the international box office. The director is still in first place with the original Avatar while directors Joe and Anthony Russo are holding strong at number two with Avengers: Endgame, but Avatar: The Way of Water has officially beaten Titanic to become the third-highest-grossing movie at the international box office. This news comes only a week after the Avatar sequel beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the number four spot.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Werewolf by Night Producer Teases MCU's Horror Future (Exclusive)
Months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dipped its toes into the world of horror, Werewolf by Night dove into darker superhero programming head-first. The special presentation gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe three of the most popular characters in the publisher's horror stable, including the eponymous lycanthrope played by Gael Garcia ...
New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced
WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons-themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip ...
DC Studios Slate Pays Tribute to DC History in a Surprising Way
Last week, the landscape of live-action DC adaptations changed pretty significantly, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran sharing their plans for a new era of the franchise. The duo's first initiative of storytelling in the DC Universe, titled "Chapter One: Gods & Monsters", has a lot of fans to be excited about, ...
LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Unveiled: Price and Release Date
With their Middle-earth Rivendell set, LEGO is delivering a massive, tentpole offering that brings Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings in line with their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections. The LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell is a stunning set that includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. That is good enough to take ...
Attack on Titan Studio Shares Sneak Peek at the Anime's Final Episodes
The time has almost come, guys. After more than a decade, Attack on Titan will end this year. It is hard to believe, but Eren Yeager's journey will wrap in the next few months as Studio MAPPA is working hard on his final episodes. Of course, the team isn't working alone as other studios are ...
Batgirl Star Brendan Fraser Reveals Details About the Films Gotham City and His DC Villain
Warner Bros. Discovery made some major decisions on their HBO Max streaming service as well as their DC Films franchise. Incoming CEO David Zaslav canceled multiple films including the in post-production Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Not much is known about why the film was really canceled, but there are reports that claim it ...
TV Exec in Charge of The Boys & The Last of Us "Examining" Time Between Seasons for Hit Shows
Katherine Pope, the Sony Pictures TV Studios president who has overseen hits like The Boys, The Last of Us, and Cobra Kai, says in a new interview that she is not happy about the amount of time that it takes to create seasons of prestige TV series. Pope said that waiting as much as two ...
Marvel to Explore Hulk's Origin Story Through a Found-Footage Documentary
The Incredible Hulk's origin story is going to be exposed in a new terrifying manner. This May will see the release of Hulk Annual #1 from writer David Pepose (Savage Avengers) and artist Caio Majado (Edge of Spider-Verse). The oversized issue introduces "The Viridian Project," a terrifying tale stitched together from found footage. The story ...
Brendan Fraser Speaks Out on Almost Playing Superman
While Brendan Fraser has become beloved among DC fans for his role as Cliff Steele/Robotman in HBO Max's Doom Patrol, he almost played another hero. Back in the early 2000s, the actor was up for the role of Superman in Superman: Flyby, J.J. Abrams' cancelled Superman origin film. For any actor who ultimately gets to ...
